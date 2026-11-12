People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett urged Ireland to push for peace in Ukraine rather than escalating military spending during a Dublin rally.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett addressed a crowd in Dublin on Thursday, urging Ireland to prioritize peace negotiations in Ukraine over increased military spending. Speaking at a rally on Molesworth Street, Boyd-Barrett argued that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine was reaching a stalemate with no clear path to resolution. He emphasized that neutral nations like Ireland have a duty to propose diplomatic solutions rather than contributing to the escalation of war expenditures.

The Call for Diplomatic Resolution Over Military Escalation

Richard Boyd-Barrett stated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was "going nowhere" while causing massive loss of life. He highlighted that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, with young men from both Ukraine and Russia being conscripted into what he described as a hopeless war. Boyd-Barrett asserted that a neutral country should be proposing peace initiatives instead of escalating expenditure on war efforts. He pointed out that the military approach had proven to be a disaster, necessitating a shift toward negotiation and peace.

Also read US-Mediated Talks Yield Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

Historical Parallels and Stance on Territorial Concessions

When questioned about whether Ukraine should surrender occupied territory as part of a peace agreement, Richard Boyd-Barrett drew parallels to Irish history. He noted that when Ireland signed a peace agreement with Britain, the country did not abandon its aspiration to unite. He argued that recognizing the futility of military conflict is a necessary step, a situation that clearly applies to Ukraine on a larger scale. With hundreds of thousands dead on both sides and little movement in the conflict, Boyd-Barrett insisted that the military road was a disaster and that a focus on peace and negotiation was essential.

Rally Details and Key Speakers at Molesworth Street

Richard Boyd-Barrett was one of the main speakers at a rally in Molesworth Street, following a march from O'Connell Street by demonstrators. The crowd comprised individuals who are pro-Irish neutrality and opposed to further military expenditure in Europe. Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney and the actor Liam Cunningham also spoke at the event. Approximately 1,000 people took part in the rally, showing significant public interest in the issue of Irish neutrality and the war in Ukraine.

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Claims Regarding Ukrainian Residents and Garda Presence

During his address, Richard Boyd-Barrett alleged that 143 Ukrainian residents living in Ireland had to return to Ukraine to fight in the war. He compared this situation to the experience of tens of thousands of Irish people in the First World War, stating that many did not want to fight in a war where they would be slaughtered. A heavy garda presence was maintained along the protest route, and demonstrators were blocked from marching down Nassau Street toward the National Gallery. This blockage prevented protesters from reaching the venue where European leaders were attending a dinner.

Diplomatic Gatherings and Political Context

While the protest took place in Dublin, European leaders were gathered for the European Political Community meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a dinner at the National Gallery area. The contrast between the diplomatic engagements of international leaders and the demands of protesters highlighted the diverging approaches to the conflict. Richard Boyd-Barrett and his allies argued that the political focus should remain on ending the bloodshed through immediate peace talks rather than furthering the war.