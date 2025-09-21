Richard Osman's New Novel Explores Wealth, Greed, and the Pursuit of the Impossible Fortune

Richard Osman, the beloved author of the Thursday Murder Club series, releases his fifth novel, The Impossible Fortune, delving into themes of wealth, greed, and the allure of crypto. This new release promises a fun, lighthearted take on complex issues.

Richard Osman , the television personality and bestselling author, is back with the fifth installment in his popular Thursday Murder Club series, titled The Impossible Fortune . This new novel delves into themes of wealth and greed , but Osman assures readers it’s all in good fun. Osman, known for his affable nature and quick wit, spoke from his London home, where he lives with his wife, actor Ingrid Oliver.

His latest novel, inspired by the concept of crypto cold storage, centers around a best man who is targeted for assassination during a wedding, sparking the amateur sleuths to investigate. The story revolves around a staggering £350 million fortune held in crypto. Osman explains that the idea of cold storage, keeping data completely detached from any electronic means, intrigued him, finding the concept of hiding money in the ground as modern in an old-fashioned way. The novel isn't intended to be anti-capitalist but rather anti-greed, exploring the insatiable desire for wealth. Osman acknowledges the allure of money and the dangers of accumulating excessive amounts, but he firmly states he's not trying to dismantle capitalism. He highlights the problematic aspects of those who relentlessly seek more, more, and more, while not lecturing the audience, he raises questions around those that continue to push for more. Osman's ability to connect with his audience remains strong. He says he's not like the young who write great novels in their twenties. He has outpaced the film world as he is preparing to release the fifth novel in the series. While the film adaptation of the series, which has been in development for years, has not yet materialized, Osman has embraced his role as an onlooker rather than a creator of the film, enjoying the process as a proud grandfather. Osman's wife, Ingrid Oliver, plays a role in the adaptation, adding a personal touch to the project. Osman, with his recognisable appearance, was never tempted to make a cameo, recognizing the difficulty of disguising himself, given his public persona. His previous works, including the Thursday Murder Club series, which has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and his newer series, We Solve Murders, demonstrate his prolific output. This is, in addition to his co-hosting role on the podcast The Rest is Entertainment. The author attributes his recent success to enjoying his 1990s in the 2020s, contrasting it with a less positive experience in the 1990s. The novel opens at a wedding with the murder club spurred into action when the best man confesses that someone has tried to kill him, triggering the investigation into the fortune. The story explores the pursuit of wealth and the potential pitfalls of greed without taking a moral high ground. The main focus is on the love of money, and the not knowing when someone has had enough, hence the title, The Impossible Fortune. \The Impossible Fortune explores the complexities of wealth and its impact on human behavior. Osman, through his writing, has been able to reflect the changing dynamics of society with his humour. The story’s structure, with its mix of mystery and humour, will captivate readers. Osman’s success extends beyond the literary world, making him a prominent figure in British culture. He finds his fans, and this enables him to give them what they want to read, and he has no plans to stop, even though he is aware of his age, and that young writers start young. Osman believes in the power of storytelling to engage with complex issues in a lighthearted way. He explores the dark side of humanity in a fun way and he doesn't feel the need to lecture people





