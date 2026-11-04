Rickshaw Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Causing Death of Danielle O'Keane

Gabriel Pereira faces charges after a rickshaw accident in Dublin killed Danielle O'Keane. The court granted bail with strict conditions as the case proceeds to trial.

Gabriel Pereira, a thirty-seven-year-old Brazilian national, has been formally charged by Irish authorities with dangerous driving causing death following a fatal incident in Dublin. The charge stems from a tragic collision involving a rickshaw that resulted in the death of Danielle O'Keane, a thirty-seven-year-old mother of two from Saval, Newry, County Down. Pereira appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday to face these serious allegations.

Charges and Incident Details

The Director of Public Prosecutions instructed Gardaí to bring charges against Pereira, who resides at Seville Place in Dublin one, for his alleged role in the accident. In addition to the charge concerning the death of Ms. O'Keane, he is accused of endangering the lives of three other women during the same incident. The event occurred on the night of September twenty-sixth at North Wall Quay in Dublin one, shortly after a Westlife concert concluded.

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Danielle O'Keane and three friends had taken a rickshaw ride after attending the gig. They were traveling to meet her husband when the accident took place. Evidence presented to the court indicates that Pereira was operating the vehicle in a cycle lane when he attempted a maneuver to merge into traffic. This action reportedly caused him to strike a concrete bollard, leading to catastrophic injuries for Ms. O'Keane.

Court Proceedings and Bail Hearing

Garda Sergeant Mark O'Neill from Store Street Station provided testimony regarding the interaction between the accused and law enforcement. When the charge of dangerous driving causing death was put to Gabriel Pereira, he responded by stating, I do not think I did. He offered no response when the second offense regarding endangering others was presented to him during the proceedings.

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Defense counsel Luke Higgins pleaded for bail on behalf of his client, describing the incident as extremely tragic but lacking intent. He argued that the case involved recklessness rather than deliberate harm. Mr. Higgins emphasized that Pereira acted appropriately after the crash by providing his details to gardaí, surrendering his passport, and contacting a solicitor immediately.

Sergeant O'Neill opposed bail, citing significant concerns about flight risk. He noted that Gabriel Pereira arrived in Ireland on a travel visa only eight days before the incident. Despite these concerns, Judge Michèle Finan acknowledged the defense submissions regarding family support available to the accused in the jurisdiction.

Bail Conditions and Future Steps

Judge Finan granted bail subject to a range of strict conditions designed to mitigate flight risk and ensure court appearance. These requirements include a €20,000 independent surety, residing at his current address, and signing on twice daily at Store Street Garda station. Additionally, he must provide a twenty-four-hour contact phone number and observe a nightly curfew between eleven pm and six am.

The court heard that Pereira speaks good English and listened silently throughout the hearing, where an interpreter was also made available. Judge Finan remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail under these terms. He is scheduled to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November eleventh for further directions.

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Ms. O'Keane was transported by ambulance to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital following the collision. She spent several days in intensive care before passing away on October first. The legal process continues as further directions from the DPP are awaited, while the defense notes the file has yet to be sent to the prosecution office for final review.