Rising Boxing Star Aims for Redemption in Zuffa's Bournemouth Headline

After an 18-month layoff following his only professional loss, a formidable middleweight contender returns to the ring to headline Zuffa's first international event in Bournemouth. The fighter discusses his intense training, future goals, and ambition to secure a world title shot.

A rising star in the boxing world is set to headline a major event this weekend, marking Zuffa 's first show outside the United States. The 25-year-old southpaw, known for his aggressive style, previously headlined on Zuffa 's inaugural January card in Las Vegas, securing a unanimous decision victory over Mexican contender Carlos Ocampo.

Earlier, in September 2024, he delivered a spectacular performance at Dublin's 3Arena, needing just two rounds to knockout Poland's Przemyslaw Runowski. His name has subsequently been linked with a world title opportunity, potentially facing Italy's Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF belt.

However, he has not competed since a dominant win over England's Liam Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last April, a fight that took place on the undercard of the highly publicized Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn event





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Boxing Zuffa Middleweight IBF Title Bournemouth Comeback

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