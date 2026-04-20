Rising Burnout and Mental Health Crisis Among Teachers Threatens Education Standards

New research from DCU and St Mary’s University College reveals that nearly half of teachers are considering quitting due to unsustainable stress, parental demands, and inadequate mental health support.

A recent comprehensive study conducted by the Centre for Collaborative Research in Teacher Education (Create) at Dublin City University, in partnership with St Mary’s University College in Belfast, has unveiled a burgeoning crisis within the teaching profession. According to the research, educators are currently grappling with unsustainable levels of classroom stress, a situation that has pushed nearly half of those surveyed to contemplate resigning from their positions entirely.

The survey, which reached over 600 teachers, highlights a profound sense of dissatisfaction and emotional exhaustion, with 59 per cent of respondents pointing to unrealistic parental expectations as a primary driver of their distress. Furthermore, 46 per cent of participants identified the significant challenges associated with supporting pupils with special educational needs as a major contributor to their mounting work pressures. The mental health landscape for these professionals is equally concerning, with nearly a third of the surveyed teachers self-reporting their mental well-being as poor or very poor. Alarmingly, half of those struggling with their mental health indicated that these issues were directly impacting their pedagogical effectiveness and their overall ability to instruct students. These findings echo similar reports from the Republic of Ireland, where 42 per cent of teachers have expressed an intent to leave the profession, and a staggering 85 per cent have reported experiencing symptoms of burnout. Across both jurisdictions, the common grievances include unmanageable administrative workloads and the invasive nature of modern communication, where parents often reach out via email or text outside of designated working hours, effectively blurring the boundaries between professional and personal life. Despite these mounting pressures, less than 25 per cent of teachers in Northern Ireland have received formal mental health training, and 18 per cent report a profound sense of low personal accomplishment. Academic experts leading this study, including Professor Catherine Furlong, Pia O’Farrell, and Sabrina Fitzsimons, have issued a stern warning that the educational system in Ireland relies heavily on the stability and health of its educators. Fitzsimons emphasized that systemic change is required, arguing that temporary interventions or superficial resilience training programs are insufficient to address the deep-rooted causes of teacher burnout. She urged policymakers to prioritize listening to the needs of teachers and to create environments where they can truly flourish rather than merely survive. Paul Hazzard from St Mary’s University College added that the wellbeing of the teacher is inextricably linked to the quality of education provided to children. He framed the issue as an urgent moral imperative, stating that if society is serious about securing the future of education, it must invest in protecting the mental health and professional sustainability of those at the front lines of the classroom. Without a fundamental shift in how teachers are supported, the researchers warn that the quality of education across the island faces a significant and avoidable decline





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