Rising Pop Star Raye Brings High-Demand Concert to Dublin's Marlay Park

After a series of major award wins and record-breaking streaming numbers, acclaimed British pop singer-songwriter Raye is performing two nights at Marlay Park in Dublin. The demand for tickets led to an additional date being added. The article provides essential information for attendees regarding ticket sales, travel options, venue entry requirements, prohibited items, and weather conditions for the outdoor event.

The high demand for tickets to see rising British pop star Raye perform in Dublin has been so significant that organisers added a second night at Marlay Park , moving from an originally planned single show.

This level of interest underscores the 26-year-old singer-songwriter's rapid ascent to global fame, cemented by her historic win at the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist-an honor previously bestowed upon artists like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish. Her success has been further highlighted by winning four Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year for 2026.

With a catalog of sophisticated, catchy releases that have amassed over three billion streams on Spotify, Raye has firmly established herself as a defining voice in contemporary pop music. For the two upcoming concerts at Marlay Park, gates will open at 4:00 PM for both nights, with the main performance scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM. Attendees are explicitly advised that early queuing is not permitted, and they should aim to arrive from the opening time onwards.

The final entry time for the event is 9:30 PM. Based on her recent performance at London's O2 Arena, fans can expect an energetic and polished show featuring her major hits. Given the expected large crowds, organisers strongly warn of substantial travel delays in the vicinity of Marlay Park. They recommend that concertgoers plan to arrive at the venue area at least three hours earlier than they normally would to account for potential congestion.

While driving to the venue is technically possible, the official guidance is to walk or use public transport whenever feasible. Several Dublin Bus routes (14, 16, and 74) will have diversions in place due to the concert; detailed information on these changes is available through official channels. For those using the Luas Green Line, the stops at Dundrum and Balally are both approximately a 45-minute walk from Marlay Park.

An additional shuttle-coach service is available for those traveling to the Dundrum stop, but this requires a prior booking. The designated and recommended drop-off and collection point for private vehicles and ride-shares is the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue. Some roads directly surrounding Marlay Park will be closed during the event. All tickets are digital and must be downloaded to a smartphone in advance of the concert.

Attendees are warned that on-site internet connectivity can be unreliable, and printed screenshots may not be accepted at the gate. It is advisable to periodically check the official ticket platform for any newly released verified resale tickets if the initial sale was missed. Separate box office counters for guest list and VIP pass collection will be located at both the College Road and Grange Road entrances to the park. Strict security protocols will be enforced.

All persons and bags will be subject to search upon entry. Bags larger than A4 size are prohibited and will not be allowed inside the venue. A comprehensive list of banned items includes umbrellas, any external alcohol, e-scooters and e-bikes, flares, flag poles, disposable vapes, and gas canisters. These measures are standard for large-scale outdoor events to ensure safety.

For younger fans, anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 25 years old to gain entry. It is strongly recommended that all attendees, especially those who may need to prove their age, bring an official form of identification such as a passport, an Irish Garda age card, or a driver's license. The forecast for the weekend indicates a high-pressure system potentially bringing warm, sunny conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high teens Celsius on Saturday, with even warmer conditions possible on Sunday. As Marlay Park is an entirely outdoor venue with limited shade, concertgoers are advised to pack sun cream and wear comfortable footwear suitable for standing and walking on grassy terrain for several hours





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