Rising Trend of 'Turkey Teeth' Among Irish Patients: Long-Term Risks and the Case for Conservative Veneers

The surge in Irish dental tourism for 'Turkey teeth' treatments, fueled by social media, is prompting experts to highlight the dangers of aggressive crown preparations versus conservative veneer options. Dr Laura explains why high-quality Irish dental care prioritizes long-term oral health, detailing complications from abroad and the benefits of personalized, technology-driven treatment planning.

Irish patients are increasingly travelling abroad for cosmetic dental procedures, often dubbed "Turkey teeth" due to the trend of seeking low-cost, quick treatments in countries like Turkey.

Driven by social media promotions showcasing dramatic transformations, many combine a holiday with dental work, unaware of the long-term risks. Dr Laura, an oral surgeon and implantologist, warns that the term "Turkey teeth" typically refers to heavily prepared crowns placed on multiple teeth, where healthy teeth are aggressively reduced into small pegs.

In contrast, Irish clinics usually offer more conservative veneer treatments-thin porcelain shells bonded to the front surface with minimal preparation, preserving natural tooth structure. The problem lies not with the country but with high-volume, fast-turnaround clinics abroad that prioritize cost and speed over health. Patients often return to Ireland with failing dental work after a short time, requiring extensive, costly corrective treatment. Long-term risks include weakened teeth, nerve damage, infection, root canal treatment, or even extractions.

Aftercare is also a challenge; revisions may require traveling back, adding expense and complexity. Crowns, which cover the entire tooth, differ significantly from veneers in that they necessitate more drilling, increasing vulnerability. At Dentique, the approach emphasizes personalized care: comprehensive consultations, digital scans, smile analysis, and a focus on preserving healthy teeth.

Using advanced technology like intraoral scanners and digital smile design, they aim for precise, predictable outcomes while educating patients on all options-from whitening to orthodontics-ensuring cosmetic enhancements do not compromise oral health





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Dental Tourism Ireland Turkey Teeth Risks Veneers Vs Crowns Cosmetic Dentistry Ireland Oral Health Complications

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