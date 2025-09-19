Robbie Brady Out for Months with Calf Injury

Republic of Ireland and Preston North End winger Robbie Brady will be sidelined for a number of months due to a calf injury, Preston North End have confirmed. The injury sustained in a pre-season friendly has ruled him out of action, likely sidelining him for the remainder of the year, including international fixtures.

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is facing a significant spell on the sidelines, as confirmed by his club, Preston North End . The veteran winger has been ruled out for a number of months due to a calf injury, raising serious doubts about his availability for the remainder of the year, including Ireland's crucial upcoming fixtures.

The injury, sustained during a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly, has prevented Brady from making any appearances for either club or country this season. This latest setback adds to a history of calf problems that have plagued the player, impacting his playing time and form. The extended absence is a blow to both Preston and the Republic of Ireland, with Brady being a key figure in their respective squads, bringing experience, creativity, and a strong work ethic to the team. \The nature of Brady’s calf injury and the subsequent surgical intervention has been clarified by Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom. The injury, initially aggravated during Ireland’s goalless draw against Luxembourg in June, proved to be more severe than initially anticipated. Heckingbottom explained that the club sought expert medical advice, including consultations with surgeons, to determine the best course of action. The decision was made to proceed with an operation, with the primary objective of minimizing the risk of recurrence. This decision, while ensuring a longer recovery period, is seen as the optimal approach to ensure Brady’s long-term fitness and minimize the chances of a repeat injury. Heckingbottom expressed the disappointment felt by everyone at the club, while also highlighting the importance of the decision and Brady's positive outlook. The focus now shifts to the rehabilitation process, which will be a lengthy and carefully managed undertaking. \Brady's absence will undoubtedly be felt by both Preston and the Republic of Ireland. For Preston, the loss of a player with Brady's experience and versatility will require adjustments to the team's tactics and player selection. His ability to deliver quality crosses, contribute defensively, and provide a creative spark in the attacking third will be sorely missed. For the Republic of Ireland, Brady's absence presents a significant challenge in their World Cup qualifying campaign and future matches. The lack of Brady's presence will force the coaching staff to re-evaluate their strategy and identify alternative solutions to compensate for his absence on the field. This could mean providing opportunities for other players to step up and fill the void, or modifying the team’s approach to ensure they can continue competing effectively. The club and national team will be eager to provide Brady with the best support and resources during his rehabilitation, with the aim of having him back on the pitch as soon as possible. The focus now will be on ensuring that he is fully recovered before he returns to competitive football, so as to minimize any chance of future injury





