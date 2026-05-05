Robbie Henshaw Injured as Leinster Reach Champions Cup Final

Leinster defeated Toulon in the Champions Cup semi-final, but the victory was overshadowed by a head injury sustained by Robbie Henshaw. Several other key players are also undergoing assessment.

Leinster secured a hard-fought victory over Toulon in the Champions Cup semi-final, but the win was tempered by a concerning injury to Irish centre Robbie Henshaw .

Henshaw was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher during the first half of the match at the Aviva Stadium after a significant collision. The incident prompted immediate medical attention, and he was carefully removed from the field to allow for a thorough assessment. Despite the severity of the impact, Henshaw demonstrated commendable spirit by returning to the sideline later in the game to join his teammates in celebrating their progression to the final.

The nature and extent of his head injury remain unclear at this time, and he will undoubtedly undergo further evaluation in the coming days. This injury adds to a growing list of concerns for Leinster as they prepare for their upcoming challenges. The victory against Toulon was a physical encounter, and several other prominent Leinster players are now facing fitness checks.

Tadhg Furlong, a cornerstone of the Leinster pack, is among those who will be assessed, along with James Lowe, the dynamic winger, and Jordan Larmour, known for his versatility. Jack Conan, a powerful ball carrier, Josh van der Flier, a relentless tackler, and Tommy O’Brien, a promising young player, will also be evaluated by the medical team.

The coaching staff will be keen to determine the extent of any injuries sustained during the match and to formulate a plan for managing player workload and ensuring optimal fitness ahead of Saturday’s crucial game. The team’s medical personnel will be working diligently to provide accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatment plans for all affected players. The availability of these key players will significantly impact Leinster’s team selection and tactical approach for the final.

Beyond Henshaw and the players requiring assessment, updates on the condition of Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector, and Alex Usanov remain unavailable. The lack of information regarding these players adds to the uncertainty surrounding Leinster’s squad depth. The team is facing a period of intense scrutiny as they navigate a demanding schedule with a number of injury concerns.

The ability to manage these challenges effectively will be crucial to their success in the final and beyond. Leinster’s supporters will be anxiously awaiting updates on the health of their injured players, hoping for positive news that will allow them to return to action as soon as possible. The club’s medical team will continue to provide updates as they become available, ensuring transparency and keeping fans informed about the progress of their injured stars.

The focus now shifts to recovery and preparation as Leinster aims to build on their semi-final victory and compete for the Champions Cup title





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