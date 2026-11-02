Robert O'Connor Murder Trial: Justice O'Higgins Guides Jury on Insanity Defense

Justice Mícheál P O'Higgins instructs the Central Criminal Court jury in the Robert O'Connor triple murder trial, clarifying the legal standards for insanity and diminished responsibility verdicts regarding the deaths of his family members.

Justice Mícheál P O'Higgins has instructed the jury in the Central Criminal Court that their role in the trial of Robert O'Connor is a clinical, forensic exercise rather than an opportunity for punishment or sympathy. The presiding judge emphasized that while the triple killings of Louise, Mark, and Evan O'Connor would naturally shock and revulse any individual, the legal task requires strict adherence to psychiatric evidence and statutory criteria.

Jury Charge on Legal Verdicts

Justice O'Higgins told the jury that two specific verdicts effectively define the scope of their decision in this complex case. These options are a special verdict of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. The judge described these two outcomes as marking out the "tramlines of the dispute" that the jurors must navigate to reach a conclusion.

Also read Justice Department Leads in Protected Disclosures with Significant Drop from Last Year

The judge explicitly stated that the jury's task is not an exercise in punishing anyone, regardless of the horrific nature of the crimes. He warned that they cannot allow prejudice or sympathy to influence their judgment. Instead, the panel must engage in a logical, forensic analysis of whether Robert O'Connor's mind was in control or if his mental disorder was in control at the material time of the killings.

Psychiatric Evidence and Expert Disagreement

Robert O'Connor, aged 32, of Drumgowna in Louth Village, Dundalk, has pleaded not guilty of murder by reason of insanity or guilty of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. He faces accusations regarding the deaths of his mother Louise, aged 56, his father Mark, aged 54, and his brother Evan, aged 27, who had additional needs. The incident occurred at their home between September 28 and 29, 2025, with the accused accepting he caused their deaths through a combined 139 stab wounds.

Advertisement

Two professional consultant psychiatrists gave evidence in the trial, agreeing that the accused was suffering from a relapse of schizophrenia when he fatally stabbed his family. While both experts believe that manslaughter by diminished responsibility under section 6 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006 is an appropriate verdict, they differ on whether the accused qualifies for a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity under section 5 of the act.

Justice O'Higgins noted that neither side argued that the other expert was utterly unqualified or off the beam. He highlighted that the battleground between the prosecution and the defense centers on whether Robert O'Connor was legally insane at the time. The three criteria for an insanity verdict require that the accused did not know the nature and quality of the act, was unable to appreciate that the act was wrong, or was unable to refrain from their actions.

Standard of Proof and Next Steps

The judge clarified that for the defense to prove legal insanity, the standard of proof rests on the balance of probabilities. He instructed the jury that if they are satisfied as a matter of probability on any of the three criteria under section 5 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006, they must return a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity. If they find insanity, their job is considered done, and they should not consider further questions.

However, if the panel is not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the accused was legally insane, they must not return the insanity verdict under section 5. In that scenario, they are directed to consider the alternative verdict of diminished responsibility under section 6. Justice O'Higgins concluded by reiterating that this is a sad and difficult case, but the jury must remain detached from emotional responses to ensure a just legal outcome.