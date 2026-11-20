Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi calls on Mykhailo Mudryk to prove himself on the pitch after the player admitted Arsenal was his dream club.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has publicly challenged Mykhailo Mudryk to regain the trust of supporters following the winger's candid admission that joining Arsenal would have been his ideal career move. The comments, made during a recent podcast appearance, sparked immediate backlash from Spurs fans who feel betrayed by the player's past ambitions. De Zerbi acknowledged the intensity of the frustration but insisted that Mudryk must now focus entirely on his performance on the field to rebuild his standing at the club.

The Arsenal Dream and Fan Outrage

Mykhailo Mudryk revealed during an appearance on the Guest of Gordon podcast that he came dangerously close to signing with Arsenal just before completing his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in 2023. He explicitly stated that the Premier League champions were the club he truly wanted to play for and described moving to the Emirates Stadium as his dream. Although he eventually found himself in north London, he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur rather than their bitter rivals, following a season-long loan deal from Stamford Bridge in September. This revelation that he once coveted a move to a rival side inevitably triggered a frustrated response from the Tottenham fanbase, who view loyalty to the shirt as paramount.

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Roberto De Zerbi's Strategic Response

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi did not dismiss the anger of the supporters, stating that he could fully understand their feelings given the context of Mudryk's previous comments. However, the Italian manager emphasized that the 25-year-old Ukrainian winger is a good person and a talented player who has endured significant hardship over the last couple of years. De Zerbi outlined a clear path for Mudryk to make amends, telling reporters that the player has only one thing left to do: show his qualities on the pitch and demonstrate that he is now fully committed to playing for Tottenham. De Zerbi stressed that Mudryk is in a strong position because he is joining a big club where he already knows the coaching style and receives total confidence from the manager.

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Injury Setback and Immediate Absence

Despite the manager's call to action, Mykhailo Mudryk will not be able to influence the dressing room or the crowd immediately due to physical setbacks. The Ukrainian international has appeared for only 16 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season, having been sidelined by an ankle injury. Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Mudryk is still estimated to be two to three weeks away from returning to full team training. This prolonged absence means the winger cannot currently contribute to matches or begin the process of winning back the goodwill of the fans through direct action on the pitch.

Loan Status and Future Prospects

Speculation regarding the longevity of Mudryk's tenure at Tottenham intensified with the injury news, prompting questions about whether the club would cancel his loan arrangement in January. When asked directly if the deal could be terminated early, Roberto De Zerbi deflected responsibility, noting that contract cancellations are not part of a coach's role. Instead, the manager insisted that the immediate priority is to help the player recover in the best possible way. De Zerbi expressed a strong belief that Mudryk can still be very important for the team moving forward, suggesting that the club intends to see his development through despite the current controversies and physical challenges.