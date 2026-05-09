Robyn O’Connor strikes a balance between rugby and college for Ireland women's team

Robyn O'Connor, a young Ireland women's international rugby player, has to balance her sporting and college lives as she prepares for upcoming matches while sitting for five exams.

THE NEXT COUPLE of weeks are set to be testing ones for Ireland women’s international Robyn O’Connor as she looks to strike the ideal balance between her sporting and college lives.

On 18 April, O’Connor scored a try in her 15s debut against Italy. She also featured on the left-wing when Scott Bemand’s side lost to France. She will don the number 11 jersey at Affidea Stadium against Wales. There is also the small matter of a closing round encounter with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite being a relative newcomer, O’Connor has been a regular visitor to the IRFU High Performance Centre in recent years. O’Connor’s sporting prowess extends beyond rugby, with a passion for the oval ball game and the influence of her father, James, in her rugby journey





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Ireland Women's Rugby Team O'connor Attempts To Balance Rugby And College Preparing For Upcoming Matches Sitting For Exams

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