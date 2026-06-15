Roger Cook, Acclaimed Investigative Journalist and Host of The Cook Report, Dies at 83

Roger Cook, the celebrated journalist known for his fearless investigations on The Cook Report, has passed away at 83. His groundbreaking work exposed criminal networks, corruption, and injustices, leading to prosecutions and legal reforms over a five-decade career.

Roger Cook , the renowned investigative journalist best known for his long-running ITV series The Cook Report , has died at the age of 83 following a brief illness.

His family confirmed the news in a statement, expressing their profound sadness and describing him as a beloved husband and father who passed away peacefully. Beyond his celebrated and award-winning journalism career, Cook was a trusted figure in British broadcasting, celebrated for his fearless pursuit of criminals, con artists, and corrupt officials.

The Cook Report, which aired for 16 series and more than 120 episodes from 1985, became the UK's most-watched current affairs program, drawing audiences of up to 10 million viewers. The series tackled a wide array of serious issues, including child pornography, protection rackets in Northern Ireland, baby trafficking in Brazil, the illegal ivory trade, war criminals in Bosnia, and investigations into the masterminds behind 9/11 and other terrorist plots.

Many of his programs directly led to successful police prosecutions or prompted significant legislative changes. Cook began his journalism career in Australia, his birthplace, before moving to London in 1968 to join BBC Radio 4's The World At One. He later created and presented the investigative radio show Checkpoint on BBC Radio 4 from 1973 to 1985, which shared a similar format with his later ITV program. His contributions to broadcasting earned him a BAFTA Television Special Award in 1998.

ITV paid tribute, calling his five-decade career 'incredible' and highlighting his role in exposing wrongdoing and driving lasting reform, while extending condolences to his loved ones. Cook's legacy is defined by his courageous, groundbreaking work that held power to account and brought critical issues to public attention, often at personal risk, as he was injured multiple times while reporting





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