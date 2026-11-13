Roisin Maguire Snow Birds 2025 Kate O'Brien Award Shortlist

Roisin Maguire's sequel Snow Birds joins the 2025 Kate O'Brien Award shortlist, following Grace Kielty protecting roseate terns from environmental threats in Ballybrady.

Roisin Maguire has released Snow Birds, a sequel to Night Swimmers that has secured a place on the 2025 Kate O'Brien Award shortlist. The novel returns readers to the isolated coastal village of Ballybrady, a setting defined by strict social norms where any group larger than two people is considered a crowd. This literary follow-up continues the journey of irascible protagonist Grace Kielty, a woman who actively avoids cars, cities, and most human interactions.

Grace Kielty Fights Periwinkle Harvesting Plan

Grace Kielty finds her solitude shattered by the arrival of newcomers and what she terms idiotic townies in Ballybrady. These intruders, particularly a swimming group known as the Duckie Divers, have invaded her secret beach with loud displays of joy. Her situation worsens when the Department for the Environment proposes opening neighbouring Gull Island for periwinkle harvesting without any moratorium for the nesting of the endangered roseate tern. This regulatory threat forces Grace to collaborate with the very people she despises.

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Conservation Efforts Build Community Bonds

The central mechanism of the plot involves Grace working alongside the Duckie Divers to protect the rare birds and their habitat on Gull Island. Through these conservation efforts, Grace Kielty realizes the profound importance of community in her isolated life. She experiences a new vulnerability and a new connection all at once while fighting for the environment. Saving the roseate terns, which she views as symbols of summer and balance, provides her with a renewed sense of purpose and an opportunity to build relationships.

Character Dynamics and Coastal Setting Details

Maguire's writing features visually compelling descriptions of coastal village life, including the rasp of salt water on bare shoulders and heavy cloud pressed the water deliciously flat and still. The narrative introduces a comedic cast of characters with unique motivations for taking to the sea. Journalist Frances describes the story as a tale involving some endangered wild birds and some crazy old birds trying to save them. These elements combine to create a rich backdrop for the character development.

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Snow Birds Themes of Resilience and Hope

Snow Birds is a hopeful and pleasant read centered on friendship and resilience, with a touch of romance sprinkled throughout the narrative. The novel serves as a quiet call for respect for nature and all our neighbours, both human and otherwise. Grace learns that the roseate terns, like the people fighting for their protection, are little warriors despite all the odds. This realization helps her understand that it was strange how little people knew of one another's real selves and real lives.

Award Recognition and Author Background

The shortlisting for the 2025 Kate O'Brien Award highlights the critical acclaim for this sequel. Catherine Higgins-Moore, a PhD candidate at Queen's University Belfast's Seamus Heaney Centre, provides context on the work's significance. The recognition underscores the novel's impact in contemporary Irish literature, celebrating the complex interplay between personal isolation and community engagement in Maguire's latest work.