Romanian Builders Win Unfair Dismissal Award After Protesting Racism at Intel Facility

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Rigotec International Ltd unfairly dismissed three Romanian workers who protested racist behavior at an Intel construction site.

The Workplace Relations Commission has delivered a significant ruling in favor of three Romanian construction workers who were unfairly dismissed from their positions at an engineering contractor.

The individuals involved, identified as Stefan Puscasu, Valeriu Buscan, and Catalin Mihai, had been employed by Rigotec International Ltd to work on the massive construction of the Intel Fab 34 facility located in Leixlip, County Kildare. This facility, representing a multi-billion euro investment in microchip manufacturing, required specialized crews to install the immense machinery used in the production of silicon wafers.

The dispute arose following a series of troubling events involving racist behavior by some of their colleagues, which eventually led to a collective work stoppage. The tribunal ultimately determined that the dismissals were not based on genuine business needs but were an unfair reaction to the workers protest, resulting in a combined award of 30,000 euros for the complainants. The roots of the conflict can be traced back to a meeting on January 27, 2024, where the atmosphere became hostile.

According to evidence presented during the proceedings, two employees of Rigotec engaged in racist behavior toward the Romanian workers. One individual made an explicit racist remark, for which he later received a written warning after admitting to the act. In a more violent turn of events, a second perpetrator threw a large bolt across a table, which ricocheted and struck another worker in the shoulder.

While the individual who threw the bolt was dismissed immediately for aggressive conduct, the man who made the racist comments was permitted to remain on site after being told to apologize. However, when the apology was delivered on January 29, it was widely perceived by the staff as being halfhearted and insincere.

This dissatisfaction led a group of workers to down tools to discuss the situation and demand better treatment, marking a formal protest against the tolerance of racism in the workplace. In an attempt to justify the subsequent firing of the three men, Rigotec International Ltd argued that the dismissals were genuine redundancies caused by a downturn in available work.

The company legal representative stated that the Intel project was their sole operation in Ireland and that their overall headcount had plummeted from 120 employees to just 30 over the course of a year. Furthermore, the site manager, Alan Jennings, testified that because the Intel facility is a live chemical plant, the company had to act decisively to remove disgruntled employees to prevent potential sabotage.

He expressed a fear that terminated staff might wander through the facility and push buttons or interfere with production, which could have cost Intel millions of euros in damages. Despite these arguments, the WRC adjudicator was not convinced. The tribunal found that there was an appalling lack of transparent procedures regarding how the dismissals were handled.

The timing of the terminations, occurring just four days after the work stoppage on February 2, was seen as highly suspicious and indicative of a retaliatory motive rather than a business necessity. The adjudicator rejected the claim that the men posed a threat of sabotage, viewing the summary termination and the act of escorting the men off the premises as excessive and unfair.

The legal team representing the workers, led by solicitor Andrew Turner and supported by the Unite trade union, successfully argued that the workers were penalized for standing up against discrimination. This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal protections afforded to employees under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 and the necessity for companies to maintain fair and transparent disciplinary processes, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like racial harassment





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Unfair Dismissal Workplace Racism Rigotec International WRC Ruling Labor Rights

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