Romeo Beckham Shines at Met Gala Amid Family Feud with Brother Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham made his Met Gala debut in a stylish Burberry outfit, but his appearance was overshadowed by the ongoing family rift with his brother Brooklyn, who skipped the event. The feud stems from Brooklyn's public criticism of their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, leading to a strained relationship and missed family events.

Romeo Beckham made his highly anticipated Met Gala debut on Monday, showcasing his modeling prowess in a sleek Burberry ensemble. The 23-year-old cut a striking figure on the red carpet, though his appearance was overshadowed by speculation about a potential encounter with his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham .

The brothers have been embroiled in a widely publicized family feud after Brooklyn accused their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life and causing him significant embarrassment. Brooklyn, who has been a regular at the Met Gala in past years—both solo and with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham—opted to skip this year's event, avoiding any awkward interactions with Romeo.

Instead, the couple remained in Los Angeles, leaving Romeo to represent the Beckham name in New York, twelve years after his parents' last gala appearance. Over the past 18 months, Romeo has become a familiar face at fashion weeks, and he seemed entirely at ease on the prestigious Met Gala stage. He revealed that he is drawn to understated yet powerful looks, a preference that was evident in his Burberry outfit.

Reflecting on his debut, Romeo shared his excitement, calling it a special moment and expressing his admiration for how attendees interpret the dress codes, noting the incredible variety and individuality of each look. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's absence from his second consecutive Met Gala has fueled further speculation about his strained relationship with the family. Reports suggest he has distanced himself from the Beckham brand, missing key family events, including his father's recent 51st birthday.

Rumors also indicate that he has blocked his family on Instagram, including Romeo. The rift deepened after Brooklyn's public criticism of his parents, where he accused them of disrespecting his wife, Nicola, leading to a significant family rupture with little hope of reconciliation. In response, Victoria Beckham, reportedly devastated by her son's remarks, broke her silence, emphasizing that she and David have always tried to be the best parents they could be, prioritizing the protection and love of their children.

She avoided mentioning Brooklyn by name but reiterated their commitment to their family. Brooklyn, for his part, has made it clear that his focus is on building a life with Nicola and establishing their own family unit, with no interest in reconnecting with his parents or siblings in the near future





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