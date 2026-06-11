Romy Devlin and Lee Fitzpatrick Step Into the Spotlight Amid Family Luxury

A detailed look at Romy Devlin's rising fame in fashion and law, her relationship with rugby star Lee Fitzpatrick, and Lorraine Keane's festive travels in Saigon.

The Irish social scene has been abuzz with the recent public appearances of Romy Devlin , who has quickly established herself as a figure of elegance and ambition.

One of the most highlighted moments occurred at the stunning Stella Cinema, where Romy was pictured alongside Lorraine Keane for the Irish Premiere of the highly anticipated 20th Century Studios production, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The event served as a perfect stage for Romy to showcase her fashion forward sensibilities, mirroring the cinematic themes of high style and professional poise.

This appearance was just one of several high profile outings for the young woman, who has been balancing her burgeoning public image with a demanding academic schedule as a first year Law student at the prestigious Trinity College. Her ability to navigate both the rigorous world of legal studies and the glitzy environment of red carpet events has drawn significant admiration from the public and the media alike.

Adding to the excitement surrounding Romy is her blossoming relationship with professional rugby talent Lee Fitzpatrick. The couple recently made a notable appearance at the Leinster Rugby Awards, held at the sophisticated Dylan Hotel in Dublin, where Romy attended to offer her full support to her partner. This relationship, which has since been confirmed to EVOKE, brings together two individuals from different yet equally competitive spheres of excellence.

Lee Fitzpatrick is a distinguished athlete who serves as a hooker for the Leinster Rugby Academy and has achieved the honor of representing Ireland at the Under-20 level. A native of Laois, Lee's journey in the sport began at Portarlington RFC before he moved on to Blackrock College RFC, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to athletic growth.

Parallel to his sports career, Lee is also pursuing higher education, currently studying Computer Science at University College Dublin, mirroring Romy's own dedication to her academic pursuits. Fashion has always been a cornerstone of Romy's identity, likely influenced by the impeccable taste of her mother, Lorraine Keane. Romy's eye for detail was recently validated when she beat out nine other finalists to be named Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante 2025.

The announcement came as a wonderful surprise while she was on the grounds of Trinity College, marking a milestone that included a trip to Las Vegas and a lucrative year long contract with the Assets modelling agency. Her style choices continue to impress, as seen in her striking black sleeveless dress featuring a V-neck and a flowing, floor length satin-like skirt that emphasized her grace and sophistication.

This fusion of academic ambition and fashion prowess positions Romy as a multifaceted role model for young women across Ireland. While Romy and Lee make their mark in Dublin, the family matriarch, Lorraine Keane, has been focusing on creating lifelong memories with her husband Peter and their daughters, Emelia and Romy. The family recently embarked on a lavish international adventure to celebrate the festive season in a non-traditional way.

Lorraine shared that their itinerary for Christmas and New Year was meticulously planned by Peter, leading them to the vibrant streets of Saigon. The highlight of their journey involved a unique Christmas Day experience consisting of a four hour Vespa food tour. Being collected on four separate Vespas, the family navigated the bustling city, immersing themselves in the local culture and cuisine.

Lorraine took to Instagram to share the joy of these travels, noting that they were making memories with a different kind of Christmas this year, reflecting a family philosophy of adventure, exploration, and the importance of spending quality time together away from the pressures of their public lives





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Romy Devlin Lee Fitzpatrick Lorraine Keane Leinster Rugby Irish Fashion

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