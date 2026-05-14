Ronan Kelly, a tech industry veteran with 30 years of experience, has been appointed as the new chief executive of Digital Infrastructure Ireland (DII). DII represents businesses involved in data centre operation, construction, and servicing, both within and outside the Republic.

Founder Gary Connolly stepped down recently and has told the board he intends to leave in September Tech industry veteran Ronan Kelly will take over as chief executive of data centre lobby group Digital Infrastructure Ireland (DII) in coming weeks.

DII represents businesses involved in data centre operation, construction and servicing, including those that work increasingly outside the Republic. The organisation will confirm on Friday that it has appointed Kelly as its new chief executive to succeed founder Gary Connolly, who stepped down recently and has told the board he intends to leave in September.

Pressure from the bond market looms over UK Labour’s leadership battle Kelly takes up the role on July 1st. He has worked in technology for 30 years and joins from Allpoints Fibre Networks, where he is managing director and previously served as chief technology officer. The Dublin native was a three-time president of the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Council of Europe. He has master of business administration and a master of science degrees from Technological University Dublin.

Kelly takes up the role as the industry here grapples with several challenges, including the introduction of rules demanding that new data centres getting connected to the national grid be capable of supplying electricity. construction globally, particularly in the US, where it is estimated that tech companies have borrowed more than $700 billion (€599 billion) to fund the new technology. Kelly pledged that DII would focus on creating the conditions needed to allow the Republic compete for the “next wave of digital infrastructure investment”.

“We are seeing a more positive policy direction for digital infrastructure in Ireland and commend recent Government actions that help bring greater momentum and sense of clarity after years of uncertainty,” he said. The Republic has built a globally recognised industry that is building and designing projects around the world, Kelly noted. DII chairman, Maurice Mortell, argued that the State had an opportunity to regain its position as a leading destination for data centres. Xi Jinping tells US chief executives that China will “open wider”





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