Ronan Maher, Tipperary Hurling Captain, Suffers Broken Ankle

Ronan Maher, the captain of the Tipperary hurling team, has suffered a broken ankle while on club duty with Thurles Sarsfields. The injury occurred during a challenge match over the weekend.

TIPPERARY HURLING CAPTAIN Ronan Maher is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle while on club duty with Thurles Sarsfields .

The news was first reported by Tipp FM, and The 42 understands that Maher sustained a broken bone in his fibula during a challenge match over the weekend. Maher has undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to miss a considerable amount of the Tipperary senior championship as a result. After captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland glory last year, Maher went on to collect his third All-Star award in November.

He previously suffered a leg break while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in the opening round of the 2022 county championship. Thurles Sarsfields last reached the Tipperary senior final in 2023 where they lost out narrowly to Kiladangan after a replay. Related Reads 'Strange few weeks': Fitzgibbon hoping to be fit for Cork-Offaly after appendicitis surgery Keith Rossiter steps down as Wexford senior hurling manager After Peter Queally's departure, where do Waterford turn next





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Tipperary Hurling Ronan Maher Broken Ankle Surgery Miss Tipperary Senior Championship All-Ireland Glory All-Star Award Thurles Sarsfields Kiladangan 2022 County Championship Leg Break

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