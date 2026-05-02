Rory Beggan's Last-Gasp Free Sends Monaghan to Ulster Final

Monaghan defeated Derry in a thrilling Ulster SFC semi-final after Rory Beggan scored a dramatic free in the final seconds of extra-time. The game saw a remarkable comeback from Monaghan, overcoming a significant half-time deficit to secure their place in the Ulster final.

Monaghan have secured a dramatic place in the Ulster final after a thrilling encounter against Derry at the Athletic Grounds . The match, which went to extra-time, culminated in a stunning victory for Monaghan thanks to a last-gasp free from Rory Beggan .

Beggan’s two-point kick sent the Monaghan supporters into raptures and snatched victory from what appeared to be a certain Derry win. The game was a captivating display of resilience and determination from both sides, particularly Monaghan who overcame a significant half-time deficit. Derry had established a commanding lead in the first half, with goals from Niall Loughlin and Eoin McEvoy contributing to a 2-10 to 0-6 scoreline.

However, Monaghan mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half, ignited by a goal from Michael Bannigan. The momentum swung wildly, and with the clock winding down, Jack McCarron produced an incredible equalizing goal from the sideline, forcing the game into extra-time. The extra period was equally tense, with both teams trading scores and battling fatigue. Derry briefly regained the upper hand, but Monaghan refused to surrender.

Dessie Ward’s powerful score and further contributions from Oisín McGorman and Bannigan kept them within touching distance. As the final seconds ticked away, Monaghan earned a free, and Rory Beggan stepped up to deliver a moment of magic. His perfectly executed free sailed between the posts, securing a 3-22 to 3-21 victory for Monaghan and sending them through to the Ulster final.

The match was a testament to the competitive spirit of Gaelic football and a thrilling spectacle for all in attendance. The contrasting league form of both teams was forgotten as they delivered a championship classic. Beggan’s heroics will be remembered as one of the great moments in Monaghan GAA history, and they now look forward to a challenging final





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Monaghan Derry Ulster SFC Rory Beggan Gaelic Football Championship Athletic Grounds

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