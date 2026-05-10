Rory McIlroy continues PGA Tour path following Masters success

Rory McIlroy is back on the PGA Tour, having captured the Masters earlier this year. The Northern Irishman will compete in the Truist Championship, with a focus on supporting close friend Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy resumes PGA Tour competition following Masters success and is actively participating in the Truist Championship . In April, McIlroy became the fourth player in history to win back-to-back titles at Augusta National.

He took a break after the Masters, returning to golf on Thursday. McIlroy posted a bogey-free 70 in the first round of the tournament. He supported friend Shane Lowry throughout the final round, with Lowry finishing second behind Sepp Straka, their pal. McIlroy praised Lowry's consistent performance as he practiced and played with him in Florida, attributing it to the ideal conditions.

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Rory Mcilroy PGA Tour Truist Championship Masters Success Shane Lowry Supportive Colleague Consistent Performance Consistency Week Private Practice Ideal Conditions

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