Rory McIlroy Opens Gap on Eugenio Chacarra at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy shoots a 69 to start the DP World Tour Championship. The move puts him two shots behind Joost Luiten and three ahead of rival Eugenio Chacarra in the race for the Order of Merit.

Rory McIlroy has established a favorable position at the DP World Tour Championship after carding a solid three-under-par 69 in the opening round at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Irish star, who is competing for a record-equalling eighth Order of Merit crown, navigated swirling winds and thick rough at the Earth course to finish tied for third place in the 50-man field.

McIlroy Gains Ground on Tournament Leader

Joost Luiten holds a two-shot lead over McIlroy after the Dutchman hit the first tee shot of the morning and capitalized on calmer early conditions. Luiten, the lowest-ranked player to qualify for the event, finished with a score that places him at the top of the leaderboard heading into Friday. Meanwhile, Danish golfer Jacob Skov Olesen also sits at three-under-par after posting a 68, having edged ahead of a group of five players with a birdie on the final hole.

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McIlroy Holds Three-Shot Edge Over Chacarra

Rory McIlroy played alongside Eugenio Chacarra in the final group of the day, giving the Northern Irishman a direct view of his closest rival for the Race to Dubai title. McIlroy now holds a three-shot advantage over the 26-year-old Spaniard, who is ranked 37th in the world. Chacarra, who previously quit LIV Golf at the end of 2024, made three consecutive birdies before the turn but encountered bogeys on the back nine.

Chacarra Admits Wind Made Round Difficult

Eugenio Chacarra acknowledged the challenging conditions, noting that the wind was stronger in the afternoon group and that the greens were not as firm as they were in the morning. He expressed pride in his fight but admitted he needs to clean up his scorecard in the coming days. A win on Sunday would secure the Order of Merit for McIlroy regardless of Chacarra's final result, while anything worse than solo fourth place for the Irishman would give the Spaniard a mathematical chance at the title.

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McIlroy Targets Historic Eighth Title

Rory McIlroy is aiming to join Scotland's Colin Montgomerie as the only eight-time winners of the European season-long title. The reigning Masters champion described his opening round as tricky but satisfying, highlighting his ability to hold it together when necessary. He finished with a birdie on the 18th hole and feels positioned well for the next few days of competition despite the windier conditions than usual.

Other Contenders Slip in Opening Round

Patrick Reed, who entered the week third in the Order of Merit, struggled significantly by shooting a three-over-par 75 to land in a tied 41st place. South Africa's Casey Jarvis, fourth at the start of the tournament, had a slightly better day with a one-over 74. Spain's Jon Rahm, who won in Abu Dhabi the previous week, started with a one-under-par 71. Joost Luiten's strong start moves him into fifth place in the projected Race to Dubai rankings, a position that would secure one of the ten PGA Tour dual membership cards.

Luiten Finds Freedom in Last Tee Group

Joost Luiten revealed that he felt he had nothing to lose as the last group to tee off, telling his caddie that the team could only go up from there. He shot five-under-par through the front nine but dropped shots on consecutive holes at the 11th and 12th before picking up two more strokes. Despite the late bogeys, his early performance places him in the final group for Friday's second round, where he will attempt to maintain his one-shot lead over McIlroy and Chacarra.