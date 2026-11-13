Hatton leads by one in Dubai as McIlroy slips four back into tie for fourth

Tyrrell Hatton carded a 68 to take a one-shot lead over Victor Perez into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, while Rory McIlroy fell four shots behind after a level-par 72.

Tyrrell Hatton moved into a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after carding a four-under 68 on Saturday.

Hatton Takes One-Shot Lead Over Perez

He sits on nine-under, one clear of French player Victor Perez, who posted a 67. Rory McIlroy slipped back to five-under after a level-par 72, leaving him four shots behind Hatton in a tie for fourth alongside Eugenio Chacarra. The pair shared the lead at the halfway point but endured contrasting fortunes on moving day. McIlroy salvaged a birdie on the last, though he had missed an eagle opportunity there.

Also read Rory McIlroy Opens Gap on Eugenio Chacarra at DP World Tour Championship

He earlier recorded an eagle on the par-five 7th before dropping shots on his next three holes in a costly run. The opening two rounds had seen McIlroy share the midway lead with Hatton on five-under after a second-round 70. In windy conditions at the Earth course, he was in cruise control through 11 holes before three bogeys on the way home, with a birdie at 18 pulling him level at the top.

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Hatton was pleased with his position after two rounds, saying: I am happy enough with where I am placed after two rounds. Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities. The pair held a one-shot lead over Kristopher Reitan and Joost Luiten in a share of third at that stage.

McIlroy Struggles With Costly Bogey Run

McIlroy, a three-time winner in Dubai, had taken the lead with four birdies to the 10th in round two before his tee shot found the rough on the 12th, setting up the first of three bogeys. He said: I played very solidly for those first 11 holes, and then 12 felt like the first time I had really put myself out of position.

He added: Once you do start putting yourself out of position on this golf course, with this set-up, these conditions, it starts to get very, very difficult. It is very easy to make bogeys out there. If you are just a little bit off, if you miss a fairway, or even if you miss a green, the lies around the greens are not very good.

McIlroy described the challenge of the layout, saying: It is very, very tricky once you get yourself out of position. But it was nice to at least birdie the last and feel like I sort of salvaged the day a little bit. As it dries out, lies and fairways are not very good, and greens start to get bumpy.

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McIlroy Calls Course Toughest Ever Played

He continued: I started to get a little bit frustrated with the course on the way in, but I think it is just the nature of it. It is a tough test. I have been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it has ever played.

McIlroy said: So, in my mind, it is like, well, you should be going out and shooting 66 or 65, and the course just is not set up that way this week. You have to show a little bit more patience out there. On his quest for a record-equalling eighth order of merit title, McIlroy said: I want to win the tournament, and if I win the tournament, that is all I can do.

It does not really matter what any of the other guys do, if they play well enough, but if I go and I win the first trophy on Sunday, then the second trophy should take care of itself. The forward momentum had allowed McIlroy to move ahead of Spain's Chacarra, who was tied-11th after two rounds, in the projected order of merit standings.

However, those projections mean little until the last putt drops in Sunday's final round, when the title will be decided. Hatton now holds a four-shot advantage over McIlroy ahead of the final round, with Perez alone in second. McIlroy and Chacarra are tied for fourth, with both still in contention for the Race To Dubai season prize.