Rory McIlroy's Eagle and Grit Net One-Under in Windy, Fog-Delayed US Open Opening Round

Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 69 despite a challenging first round at Shinnecock Hills, featuring an eagle and two late bogeys. World number one Scottie Scheffler battled his irons and the slower greens en route to a 72, while Sam Stevens led early with a 68. Defending champion JJ Spaun opened with a 77.

The opening round of the 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club presented a stern test under difficult conditions, with morning fog causing a two-hour delay and persistent, stiff winds complicating club selection and shot execution for the world's best golfers.

In this challenging environment, Rory McIlroy demonstrated considerable mental fortitude, carding a one-under-par 69. His round was highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the 16th hole, where he holed a 60-yard wedge shot from the fairway, a moment that temporarily placed him atop the leaderboard.

However, two late bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes, stemming from missed greens and failed up-and-down attempts, saw him finish the day at 69, one stroke behind early clubhouse leader Sam Stevens. McIlroy acknowledged the difficulty but praised his overall performance, noting his strategy was focused on minimizing mistakes and that his game plan for most of the round was effective, despite the finish. The Norwegian's position kept him firmly in contention heading into the second round.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler, chasing the career Grand Slam, found the going tough. He struggled specifically with his iron approaches, finding it difficult to judge distances in the wind, and also had to adapt to the slower green speeds resulting from the USGA's prudent course setup, which aimed to ensure playability by rolling rather than mowing and syringing the surfaces.

Scheffler persevered and ultimately signed for a 72, a respectable score that left him within striking distance on a day where many postured. Defending champion JJ Spaun had a notably tough start to his title defense,拍摄 a 77 without a birdie and finishing with a double-bogey on the 18th, putting his chances of making the cut in jeopardy. Former US Open winner Brooks Koepka, triumphant at Shinnecock in 2018, posted a 73.

Among the early stories was the surprising clubhouse lead from Sam Stevens, who staged a remarkable recovery. After a "weird start" that included a double-bogey on his opening hole, the 10th, following a two-hour fog delay during which his tee shot was left in the middle of the fairway, he fought back with six birdies and no further bogeys to post a 68. This was Stevens' first top-level showing in some time, his last top-10 coming in April.

Other Irish players had mixed results; Graeme McDowell began with two consecutive birdies but faded to a 76, while Padraig Harrington, the oldest player in the field at 54, could not find a birdie and shot 77, commenting philosophically on the impact of the gusts. The course setup and weather combined to create a uniquely demanding test, with the slower greens and moving balls on some surfaces underscoring the USGA's careful management to maintain fairness despite the trying conditions.

All in all, the first round provided a compelling opening act, setting the stage for a weekend where Scheffler's quest for history and McIlroy's consistency will be closely watched as the course potentially becomes less testing and more scoring opportunities emerge





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Open Golf Rory Mcilroy Scottie Scheffler Shinnecock Hills Sam Stevens First Round

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McIlroy makes early move as fog delays US Open first roundRory McIlroy birdied two of his first three holes to take an early lead at the US Open, while world number one Scottie Scheffler began his quest for a career Grand Slam. Heavy fog caused a two-hour delay, making it unlikely the first round would be completed by sunset. Graeme McDowell briefly shared the lead before a bogey, and Padraig Harrington commented on the early start and conditions. A record purse of $22.5 million is up for grabs.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy Shines in U.S. Open First Round After 2018 Struggles at Shinnecock HillsRory McIlroy carded a 69 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, featuring an eagle and a strategic approach to tough conditions, placing him one shot off the lead and bouncing back from a poor 2018 performance.

Read more »

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien spotted kissing Irish influencer Rory MartinActress Tina O'Brien, known for her role as Sarah Platt on Coronation Street, has been photographed sharing a kiss with Irish influencer and paramedic Rory Martin. The new romance follows her split from a millionaire ex-partner last year. The pair were seen walking together and displaying affection in public, with Martin often sharing his music on social media. Days earlier, O'Brien posted holiday snaps from a solo trip to the Italian islands of Ischia and Capri.

Read more »