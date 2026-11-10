Rory McIlroy Says Bryson DeChambeau Could Find Route Back Through DP World Tour

McIlroy says DeChambeau's best path back to competitive golf is the DP World Tour, where he is eligible to apply for 2027 membership as a recent Major champion.

Rory McIlroy has said that Bryson DeChambeau could find a route back to competitive golf through the DP World Tour, as the professional men's game faces a period of uncertainty following the demise of LIV Golf. Speaking in Dubai ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy argued that DeChambeau brings attention to tournaments, both good and bad.

The comments came after LIV's collapse, which followed bankruptcy court proceedings held in the previous week. McIlroy is competing in Dubai as he chases an eighth career Harry Vardon Trophy, the award linked to the European Tour order of merit title.

Also read McIlroy's DP World Tour Destiny Hinges on Dubai Victory

Bryson DeChambeau Eligibility for DP World Tour

Bryson DeChambeau is eligible to apply for DP World Tour membership for the 2027 season because he is a recent Major champion. He has until November 15 to confirm his position.

A pathway back to the PGA Tour is not currently an option for DeChambeau. He left the PGA Tour for LIV and has expanded his brand through his YouTube channel, which McIlroy's comments suggest reaches a different audience.

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McIlroy said he is not in DeChambeau's shoes and would never want to be. He added that DeChambeau does not seem to have many options if he wants to play competitive golf, and the DP World Tour appears to be the most natural route back to tournament golf outside the Majors.

McIlroy Focuses on the Order of Merit Race

Rory McIlroy's immediate priority is the DP World Tour order of merit, where he sits second behind Eugenio Chacarra going into the final tournament of the season. McIlroy's focus on his own title bid was brief in his remarks about DeChambeau.

With 2,000 points available to the winner in Dubai, McIlroy trails Chacarra by 533.93 points. His third-place finish in Abu Dhabi allowed him to jump ahead of Patrick Reed, leaving Chacarra as the only player ahead of him.

McIlroy said the Earth Course at the DP World Tour Championship has changed and evolved over the years and is considerably more penal off the tee this year. He described the rough as very, very thick, with many bad lies, while noting that returning to a course he has played often and performed well on gives him an advantage at the start of the week.

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McIlroy has won three times at The Earth Course in Dubai. He is looking for his first win since going back-to-back at the Masters in April, and his bid would make him an eight-time order of merit winner, joining Scot Colin Montgomerie.

McIlroy Stresses Consistency and Longevity Over 15 Years

McIlroy expects to finish in the top 10 of the world rankings for the 15th or 16th year in a row. He said that consistency and longevity over a 15-year period have become something he is increasingly proud of.

McIlroy described longevity as an underrated part of careers. He said he was very lucky to start so young and earn his tour card at 18, and that he has stayed pretty much injury-free throughout his career.

He also said he keeps working to improve specific areas of his game and tries to be critical of his own weaknesses each year. He described that process as a recurring one that has worked well for him and hopefully will continue to do so for a few more years.