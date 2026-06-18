Rory McIlroy Shines in U.S. Open First Round After 2018 Struggles at Shinnecock Hills

Rory McIlroy carded a 69 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, featuring an eagle and a strategic approach to tough conditions, placing him one shot off the lead and bouncing back from a poor 2018 performance.

Rory McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his under-par performance in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills , marking a significant improvement from his disastrous opening round in 2018 where he shot an 80, the joint-worst of his major career, and missed the cut.

McIlroy carded a 69, which featured his first eagle at the U.S. Open in nine years, positioning him just one stroke behind the leader after a fog-delayed and windy first day. The Masters champion emphasized the difficulty of the conditions, noting that anything under par or around even par was a solid score. His strategy focused on minimizing mistakes and keeping pars, with birdies as a bonus, a mindset he also adopted eight years prior at the same venue.

The highlight of his round came on the 596-yard fifth hole playing downwind, where he drove 396 yards and hit a pitching wedge to 11 feet, securing an eagle-a rare positive moment on a par-five he has recently struggled with. Although he bogeyed the final two holes to surrender his lead, McIlroy was pleased with his overall play and course management.

He praised the USGA for slowing the greens amid challenging 30 mph winds, which made the course more playable while still testing the world's best. McIlroy highlighted the importance of laying back and avoiding severe penalties around the greens, often opting to keep a wedge in his hand for safer approaches. His cautious approach, including missing in relatively safe spots, helped him stay in contention heading into the next round.

Sam Stevens, a 29-year-old American with no PGA Tour wins in 115 starts, led after the first day, with McIlroy close behind





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Rory Mcilroy U.S. Open Shinnecock Hills Golf Sam Stevens Eagle USGA Winds Masters Champion

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