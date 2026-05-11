Rory McIlroy signs off at the Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy faced a challenge at the Truist Championship, made his competitive return following the Masters triumph, posted a closing round of 67, four under-par, ten shots behind the Norwegian winner Kristoffer Reitan, seventh position in the final standings, trials of regaining top position, US PGA Championship at Aronimink, Philadelphia, second major.

Rory McIlroy challenges, perseveres at the Truist Championship , third round slightly hampered: reports Belfast Live , August 2022; making his first competitive appearance since winning the Masters - golfnewsdaily .

com, August 2022;Statistics reveal Rory McIlroy's path, shots adrift, hopes of regaining top position - golfweek .com, August 2022; Alex Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood - emerge as stalwarts amongst young talents - golfchannel .net, August 2022; U.S. Open 2022 - Luke Donald - The Independent , August 202





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Rory Mcilroy Kristoffer Reitan Truist Championship Quail Hollow Masters Second Major Traynor Caddie TGL Top Ten Players Golf

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Rory McIlroy Makes Comeback in PGA Tour, Supports Shane Lowry's Battling Close FriendRory McIlroy made his return to the PGA Tour after winning the Masters, participating in the Truist Championship. He shared a significant moment after the 2022 tournament, supporting his close friend Shane Lowry who fought for victory.

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Rory McIlroy Moving Into Contention at Quail Hollow With Form Ahead of PGA ChampionshipRory McIlroy has a good round during the second round of the Truist Championship and looks confident for his next event, the PGA Championship, to win another major, whilst other competitors are also in great form.

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Rory McIlroy 'fails' to challenge for the Truist Championship lead; Alex Fitzpatrick takes controlRory McIlroy, playing his first tournament since winning the 2022 Masters, struggled in the third round of the prestigious event, while Alex Fitzpatrick maintained his strong form to take a one-shot lead.

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PGA Tour Rookie from Norway, Kristoffer Reitan, Seals First Victory at Truist ChampionshipKRISTOFFER REITAN, a PGA Tour rookie from Norway, won a dramatic back-nine shootout to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Winning his 15th Tour start in his home event in Charlotte, North Carolina, Reitan secured a $3.6 million top prize by firing a two-under par 69 and finishing 15-under 269.

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