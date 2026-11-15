Rory McIlroy Wins Record-Equalling Eighth Race to Dubai as Tyrrell Hatton Takes DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy secured his eighth Race to Dubai title, matching Colin Montgomerie, after finishing second at the DP World Tour Championship, where Tyrrell Hatton won by five shots.

Rory McIlroy has won the Race to Dubai for a record-equalling eighth time, matching Colin Montgomerie, after a dramatic final day at the DP World Tour Championship.

He finished second at Jumeirah Golf Estates, shooting a final round of 67 to reach 10-under par, which was enough to overtake Eugenio Chacarra in the season-long standings. McIlroy dedicated the win to his father, Gerry, who had surgery in September and is recovering in Cleveland, Ohio. This one is for him, said a tearful McIlroy.

Also read McIlroy Hopes for Record Order of Merit Title Dented in Dubai Finale

Tyrrell Hatton Wins DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship with a superb final round of 66, finishing at 15-under par 273, five shots ahead of McIlroy. Hatton, a former LIV golfer now back on the DP World Tour, said the win helps his quest to make Europe's Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor next year. It's an important time to try and earn Ryder Cup points, Hatton said. This helps a lot.

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I want to be on that team in a year's time. McIlroy entered the final day 533.93 points behind Chacarra in the Race to Dubai standings. The lead changed hands repeatedly, with just 0.1 points separating them at one stage. The decisive moment came on the par-4 16th hole, where McIlroy hit a gap wedge from 128 yards to inside 12 inches for a tap-in birdie.

That moved him from second to first in the projected standings, which he saw confirmed on the giant TV screen next to the green. The order of merit was finally decided on the par-5 18th. McIlroy hit a loose drive into the trees right and had to chip out sideways. Chacarra hit his approach into a greenside bunker.

Neither could make birdie. McIlroy's final total of 5,044.86 points beat Chacarra's 4,919.79 by 125.07 points. Chacarra shot a final round of 69 for 280 to finish tied-third alongside Finland's Oliver Lindell. It was a good fight.

McIlroy Claims Record-Equalling Eighth Race to Dubai

I just came out short, that's the beauty of golf, Chacarra said. Obviously, when you play with the best in the world, you knew it was going to be tough, and he had a better day than I did. McIlroy's eighth order of merit title comes in addition to wins in 2012, 2014, 2015, and five in a row from 2022 to 2026.

Winning eight Order of Merits was never really in my list of goals when I was growing up, McIlroy said. I remember Monty being obviously a stalwart of the European Tour and going to watch him at the World Match Play at Wentworth over the years. I remember playing with him for the first time at The London Club at The European Open in 2008.

So, to pull up alongside him and to win eight of these things, it means the world to me. I'm a very proud European. I'm a proud European player. I'm proud to be a part of the DP World Tour.

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Rory McIlroy Attributes Success to Consistency

I'm very proud of myself right now. McIlroy attributed his success to consistency. I pride myself on my consistency, he said. I would have loved to have come here to the Middle East these last couple of weeks and got a win.

I finished third last week in Abu Dhabi. I finished second this week. I think I did the exact same thing last year to win The Race to Dubai, as well. So, just my consistency and my finishes.

I've done a good job the last few years of not playing my way out of tournaments, and that was maybe a little bit of the case earlier on in my career. I just think with a bit of maturity and experience, I can manage my game and my emotions and everything a little bit better and I feel like I'm never out of it.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington is competing at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Champions Tour in Phoenix. After a third round of 69, Harrington sits in a share of 17th place on seven-under par, inside the top 20. America's Stewart Cink leads on 17-under par heading into the final round. On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire shot a third round of 72 to share 52nd place on even par at The Annika in Florida.

Lauren Walsh missed the cut. American Lindy Duncan leads The Annika at 13-under par after a third round of 69. McIlroy's victory stands as the headline achievement of the European Tour season, highlighting a year of high-level competition and historic milestones. He now shares the record for most Race to Dubai titles with Colin Montgomerie and has expressed a desire to claim a ninth and stand alone in the coming seasons.