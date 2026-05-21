Rosanna Davison adds a bachelor's degree in nutritional therapy while moving house

Rosanna Davison acquired a degree in personalized nutrition and is now working on a bachelor’s in nutritional therapy. She thinks that women’s health needs guidance and support, especially when it comes to nutrition.

Renovating her forever home wasn’t enough of a challenge for Rosanna Davison . She decided to add in completing a degree into the mix. Speaking at this year’s Platinum VIP Style Awards, she tells us: ‘I’ve always been really interested in human physiology and nutrition.

I did a Master’s Degree just before Sophia was born in personalized nutrition, through Middlesex University. Then the opportunity came up to do a Bachelor’s Science Degree in nutritional therapy, which I am just completing. ’ She decided to specialize in women’s health through nutrition, guided by her fertility experience. She admits that there is an ‘awful lot of confusion’ surrounding women’s health and health in general.

‘Everything I’m doing is evidence based. It’s all based on the literature. I find it very empowering that you can take control of your health and how you feel by changing habits. ’ She believes that even small changes can make a big difference.

After finishing up in two weeks, she plans to relax, have a bit of fun, and enjoy summer with her family





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Rosanna Davison Education Master's Degree Bachelor's Degree Career Nutrition Human Physiology Personalized Nutrition Women's Health Fame Move Busy Year Znanstvena Disertacija

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