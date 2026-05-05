Roscommon Couple Fail in Bid for Pesticide-Free Zone

Marlena Aurich and Scott Manning from Co Roscommon lost their appeal for an injunction against neighbours over alleged health impacts from fertiliser and pesticide use, as the Court of Appeal found no evidence of a causal link.

A Co Roscommon couple, Marlena Aurich and Scott Manning, have been unsuccessful in their attempt to secure a court injunction against their neighbours regarding the use of fertilisers and pesticides.

The couple argued that the activities of surrounding landowners were negatively impacting their health, leading them to seek a 100-meter 'pesticide free safety zone' around their property. Judge Senan Allen of the Court of Appeal dismissed their application, stating that they failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish a causal link between their medical complaints and the actions of their neighbours.

The case involved three landowners – Michael Conroy, Patrick Duffy, and Patrick McCann – as well as the Minister for Agriculture and a Department of Agriculture officer. Aurich and Manning alleged that their neighbours were maliciously administering poisons, endangering their lives, and that the Minister and Department officer were abusing their authority by allowing unlimited pesticide use. They claimed to have suffered severe health consequences as a result, including pesticide poisoning and endocrine issues.

However, the court found that their claims were not supported by medical evidence. Doctors at Mayo University Hospital and their GP did not corroborate Aurich’s belief that she suffered life-threatening pesticide poisoning, and Manning’s allegations of endocrine issues lacked supporting medical documentation. The couple’s case rested heavily on their assertion that the neighbours’ use of pesticides and slurry was directly responsible for their health problems and even the deaths of their pets.

They presented photographs and questioned the cause of death of other locals, attempting to build a narrative of widespread harm. However, Judge Allen emphasized that photographs alone were insufficient to prove a causal connection. The landowners, Conroy and Duffy, both admitted to using pesticides and fertilisers, but maintained that they did so in compliance with regulations. Conroy, a suckler beef farmer, highlighted that inspections of his land by the Department of Agriculture revealed no concerns.

Duffy stated that he used pesticides for weed control as permitted by law, and argued that the claimants’ allegations were based on personal opinions rather than concrete evidence. McCann did not participate in the proceedings as the claimants could not demonstrate proper service of the legal documents. The High Court had previously ruled against the couple, finding no evidence of a causative link between their alleged illnesses and the landowners’ activities.

This decision was appealed, with Aurich and Manning arguing that their constitutional rights were being violated and their survival was at risk. Judge Allen, ruling on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal, reiterated that the burden of proof lay with the plaintiffs to demonstrate a fair question regarding the use of pesticides and its impact on their health. He stated that this could only be achieved through scientific or medical evidence establishing a causal connection.

The court found that the claimants had failed to meet this standard. The judge specifically noted the lack of evidence supporting their claims of malicious intent or unlawful pesticide use. The appeal was dismissed, upholding the High Court’s original decision. This case underscores the importance of providing robust evidence, particularly medical or scientific data, when pursuing legal claims related to environmental or health concerns.

The court’s decision highlights the need for a demonstrable link between alleged harm and the actions of others, rather than relying on speculation or unsubstantiated allegations. The couple’s pursuit of a 100-meter safety zone was ultimately unsuccessful due to their inability to substantiate their claims with credible evidence





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Roscommon Pesticides Fertiliser Court Of Appeal Injunction Health Land Dispute Environmental Law

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