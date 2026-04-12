Roscommon Dominates New York in Connacht Championship Clash, Despite Red Card

Roscommon cruised to a comfortable victory over New York in the Connacht GAA Championship quarter-final, scoring 5-22 to New York's 1-10. Despite the convincing win, the match was marked by a red card for Daire Cregg and injury to Diarmuid Murtagh, adding a layer of concern for Roscommon as they prepare for the Connacht semi-final against Mayo.

Roscommon delivered a dominant performance in Gaelic Park, New York , securing a comprehensive victory over the home side with a final score of 5-22 to 1-10. The match, a quarter-final clash in the Connacht GAA Championship, saw Roscommon display a potent offensive prowess, particularly in the first half where they established a commanding lead. However, the victory was slightly marred by a straight red card issued to Daire Cregg , which will undoubtedly be a point of concern for Roscommon as they prepare for their semi-final encounter against Mayo in Castlebar.

The game commenced with Enda Smith scoring within the first 20 seconds, setting the tone for Roscommon's attacking intent. Despite an early challenge from New York, who managed to score a point through Jack Foley and a goal by Jack McKenna, Roscommon quickly seized control. Rob Heneghan's skillful finish extended their lead, and they then went on to score five goals in the first half, showcasing their attacking dominance. Dylan Ruane, Darragh Heneghan, and Eoin McCormack each contributed a goal, while Daire Cregg, Conor Ryan, Eoin Ward, and Keith Doyle added points. Senan Lambe's two-point score brought the first half to a close, with Roscommon holding a significant advantage. The most critical event of the first half, though, was the red card shown to Daire Cregg following an incident involving Seán Wilson.

The second half saw Roscommon demonstrate resilience despite being a man down, extending their lead with four points early on. Mark Dowd utilized his bench, allowing 15 players to get on the scoresheet, highlighting the depth of Roscommon's squad. New York attempted a comeback in the final quarter, boosted by three points from Frank O'Reilly and two from Killian Butler, providing a positive note for manager Ronan McGinley as they prepare for the Tailteann Cup. Diarmuid Murtagh's injury was also a worry for Dowd. Roscommon now turn their attention to getting Daire Cregg's suspension overturned. With Cregg being the third-highest scorer in Division One of the league with 2-32, his absence would be significant. Roscommon's scorers included Rob Heneghan (1-2), Enda Smith (1-2), Dylan Ruane (1-1), Darragh Heneghan (1-1), Eoin McCormack (1-0), Daire Cregg (0-3), Conor Carroll (0-2), Senan Lambe (0-2), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-2), Shane Cunnane (0-2), Conor Ryan (0-1), Eoin Ward (0-1), Keith Doyle (0-1), Conor Hand (0-1), and Paul Carey (0-1). New York's scorers were Jack McKenna (1-1), Frank O'Reilly (0-4), Conor Keenan (0-2), and Killian Butler (0-2)





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