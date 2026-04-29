Roscommon Overcome Mayo in Epic Connacht Under-20 Final After Extra-Time Thriller

Roscommon staged a stunning comeback to defeat Mayo 5-16 to 2-22 in a high-scoring Connacht Under-20 Football Final, with substitutes Ruairi Kilcline and Kevin Hester playing pivotal roles. The match featured multiple lead changes and dramatic moments, culminating in Roscommon's extra-time victory. Meanwhile, Antrim chairman denies reports of replacing Davy Fitzgerald as hurling manager.

In a thrilling Connacht Under-20 Football Final, Roscommon staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mayo in extra time, securing a 5-16 to 2-22 victory. The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with Roscommon overcoming an eight-point deficit to take a narrow lead before halftime.

Despite Mayo's resilience, Roscommon's substitutes Ruairi Kilcline and Kevin Hester proved decisive, scoring three goals between them to turn the tide. John Curran and John McGuinness also found the net for Roscommon, while Mayo's Kobe McDonald and Tom Lydon each contributed a goal and six points from play. The second half saw Mayo regain the lead, but Roscommon refused to surrender.

With the game seemingly slipping away in stoppage time, McGuinness' fisted effort fell short, but Hester's goal kept Roscommon in contention. Entering extra time, Mayo held a slim advantage, but Roscommon captain Eoghan Carthy's long-range point sparked a late surge. Dean Casey, reintroduced off the bench, added two crucial points, and Kilcline's second goal sealed the victory. The match, featuring a combined 59 points, was a testament to the high-scoring nature of under-20 football.

Meanwhile, in other GAA news, Antrim chairman denied reports of a decision to replace Davy Fitzgerald as the county's hurling manager. The statement came amid speculation about Fitzgerald's future, though no official changes have been confirmed.

Additionally, a mother and daughter in Monaghan were ordered to leave their former family home after a possession order was enforced. The case highlights ongoing legal disputes over property rights in the region. As the GAA season progresses, fans can expect more dramatic encounters and key developments in both football and hurling





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