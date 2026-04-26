Roscommon Stun Mayo with Dominant Championship Victory

Roscommon defeated Mayo 2-25 to 1-18 in the Connacht Senior Football Championship, showcasing a dominant performance built on pace, accurate shooting, and control of the kick-out. Diarmuid Murtagh starred with 1-10.

Roscommon delivered a stunning performance to defeat Mayo 2-25 to 1-18 in a captivating Connacht Senior Football Championship clash at Hastings Insurance McHale Park. For the first 25 minutes, Roscommon dominated, capitalizing on the breeze to build a significant lead with a remarkable scoring spree of 0-17 to Mayo ’s 0-04.

While Mayo briefly rallied, with a goal from Ryan O’Donoghue and points from Kobe McDonald, Roscommon’s relentless pace and clinical finishing proved too much to handle. Diarmuid Murtagh was the star of the show for Roscommon, amassing an impressive 1-10, while Darragh Heneghan added a crucial goal. The game began tentatively with early wides from both sides, but Mayo quickly found their rhythm, racing into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead thanks to scores from Conor Loftus and Paddy Durcan.

However, Roscommon responded with a goal from Diarmuid Murtagh after a defensive lapse from Mayo. Despite Mayo regaining control and leading by six points, Roscommon’s momentum shifted dramatically. They finished the first half strongly and then exploded in the second half, outscoring Mayo 0-22 to 1-3. Roscommon’s dominance at kick-outs, combined with their blistering pace and accurate shooting, left Mayo struggling to contain them.

Kobe McDonald emerged as a bright spark for Mayo, consistently attempting to drive his team forward and registering some excellent scores, including a spectacular two-point free. However, even his individual brilliance couldn’t prevent Roscommon from taking complete control. The Heneghan brothers, Enda Smith, and Dylan Ruane all contributed significantly to Roscommon’s attacking prowess.

With the Connacht final now set to be played at the Hyde in two weeks, Roscommon will be brimming with confidence, while Mayo will need to regroup and address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed in this comprehensive defeat. The victory underscores Roscommon’s impressive form and establishes them as strong contenders for the Connacht title. The game highlighted the importance of capitalizing on scoring opportunities and the devastating impact of pace and precision in modern Gaelic football.

Roscommon’s ability to win kick-outs and exploit space in the Mayo defense proved decisive, ultimately leading to a well-deserved victory





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