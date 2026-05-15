Rose of Tralee Festival Condemns Racism and Abuse Directed at Dublin Rose

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has spoken out against the racist and abusive comments directed towards Suad Mooge, the new Dublin Rose. The festival celebrates Irish women from every background, culture, and community, and condemns any behavior that seeks to misrepresent Suad or the festival.

The CEO of the Rose of Tralee unequivocally condemns the racism and abuse directed towards the new Dublin Rose , Suad Mooge , who has been receiving hateful comments on social media since she was chosen to represent Dublin at this year's Rose of Tralee.

The 25-year-old medical scientist, born in Sligo and raised in Dublin, has faced comments questioning her Irishness and birthplace. The festival, which celebrates Irish women from every background, culture, and community, is speaking out against the hateful comments, stating that there is no place for racism and abuse in their celebration. The CEO of the Rose of Tralee, Anthony O’Gara, issued a statement supporting Suad and looking forward to welcoming her on her journey to Tralee in August





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rose Of Tralee Suad Mooge Racism Abuse Irish Women Rose Of Tralee International Festival Anthony O’Gara Suad Mooge Dublin Rose Sligo Dublin Hate Speech Misrepresentation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katelyn Cummins gets brutally honest about her love life following secret splitThe DWTS and champion and Rose of Tralee on why dating is officially off the table... for now

Read more »

Legal Battle Over Dublin Apartment Project ContinuesThe ongoing legal dispute over a proposed apartment development in Dublin's Ranelagh neighborhood, which was initially granted planning permission but is now awaiting a fresh decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála, the successor to An Bord Pleanála.

Read more »

Dublin Central byelection; trouble for Keir Starmer; Trump in BeijingTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Teenager's Leg Amputated in Dublin Hit-and-Run IncidentA teenager, Shaun Narloch, 18, has had one of his legs amputated after being caught up in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Dublin last month. He remains in hospital having spent two weeks in an induced coma and considers himself incredibly fortunate to have survived.

Read more »