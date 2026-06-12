Rotunda controversy and private health insurance in Ireland

The article discusses the controversy surrounding the Rotunda Hospital and the issue of delivering care based on need rather than ability to pay. It also highlights the role of private health insurance in exacerbating inequity in access to hospital care in Ireland. The article also explores the freedom of choice in selecting healthcare professionals and the potential for two levels of safety in the same hospital.

Rotunda controversy which included a comment that the issue was not a question regarding choice and safety, as proposed by consultant obstetricians, but a question of delivering care based on need, not the ability to pay.plan published in 2017 is that care be provided free at point of delivery, based entirely on clinical need and that the new system must ensure equitable access to a single-tier system.

, and politicians of all parties support equity in public hospitals through the public-only contract for hospital consultants, they are happy to accept more rapid access to care – two-tier care – for the 46 per cent of the population insured or cash-paying in private hospitals and clinics run or financed by the health insurers.found that private health insurance is the main driver of inequity in access to hospital care in Ireland. It still is and was recognised as such in Sláintecare.

Sligo pleasure dome: A lighthouse-inspired penthouse by the sea in Enniscrone The preferred model of funding recommended in Sláintecare to achieve the goal of care based on need not income is a single national health fund (NHF). After nine years of Sláintecare there is absolutely no sign of the NHF and no mention of this in the Sláintecare & Programme for Government 2025+ report.remain rife in Irish healthcare.

It is difficult to fathom how all political parties are unhappy about inequitable care in public hospitals but are happy with the status quo of private health insurance and out-of-pocket funding of inequitable care outside public hospitals. I find this contradiction unacceptable. Universal health insurance was proposed by the 2011 government to address this issue but it failed to deliver this reform. This would have provided all healthcare based on need, as the Dutch health system achieved in 2006.

Pregnant women would have had a choice of hospital and consultant. In addition, we would not have had the unruly spat between the Minister for Health and the Rotunda.

As a nation, we would have been closer to having a hospital and community-wide system delivering care based on need not income had the insurance programme been implemented, – Yours, etc,It is many years since I gave birth to my two children, one in Holles Street and the other in the Rotunda. On both occasions, I chose to engage a private consultant.

My decision was not primarily about the hospital; it was about the consultant who would provide my antenatal care, whom I would come to know and trust throughout the pregnancy, who would attend at the birth, and whom I would meet again during postnatal care. For my first child, I chose a male consultant because other women spoke highly of both his professional ability and his manner with patients.

For my second child, I chose a female consultant for similar reasons. In each case, I made a personal decision based on confidence in the individual consultant rather than the institution. The same principle has guided other healthcare decisions throughout my life. When I required two hip replacements, I chose the consultant surgeon who would carry out the procedures.

As patients, we recognise that professionals vary in experience, expertise and approach. Just as some teachers may be better suited to a particular student’s needs than others, patients often wish to exercise judgment in selecting the doctor in whom they have confidence. That freedom of choice is one of the principal reasons many people pay substantial sums for private health insurance.

For many patients, the ability to choose and develop a relationship with a consultant is not a secondary consideration – it is the central consideration. – Yours, etc,Sir, – As a woman who has had her first child delivered in the public system, and two more children privately, I have been reading Fintan O’Toole’s recent articles with interest.

I chose the “posh push” for my two youngest children because I believed my babies would not be safe if I didn’t pay thousands of euro to a consultant. Why did I believe this? Because my first experience in the public hospital was unsafe. It was not because a hospital board told me so.

Does O’Toole really believe women fork out thousands of euro because they fall for the hard sell of money-hungry consultants? Could there be a chance they are willing to pay this money because of previous experience in the public system by themselves or anecdotally? Do I believe there can be two levels of safety provided in the same hospital? Yes.

Do I agree that private maternity care should be phased out in public hospitals? Also yes. It would be beneficial if the conversation would move on to the differences between private and public maternity care, why women might feel unsafe in the public maternity system, what can be done to improve the public system, instead of patronising women who feel they have no other choice than to pay for private car





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rotunda Hospital Private Health Insurance Inequity In Healthcare Freedom Of Choice Two-Tier Healthcare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heatwave Returns to Ireland Amid Rain WarningsIreland's state forecaster confirms heatwave conditions will return with temperatures rising above 20°C on Friday and Saturday, though Ulster and west Connacht will remain cooler at 16°C. Heavy rain is expected before the warmer weather, particularly in Ulster, followed by drier and brighter conditions with scattered showers over the weekend.

Read more »

Rotunda Hospital Reverses Course, Agrees to Ban Private Work by Public-Only ConsultantsAfter a public clash with the Health Minister over funding, the board of Dublin's Rotunda Hospital unanimously decided to enforce the government's ban on private practice by consultants hired for public-only work, ending a contentious standoff.

Read more »

Knife Attack in Belfast Sparks Riots and Calls to Close Ireland-Northern Ireland BorderA stabbing in Belfast's Kinnaird Avenue led to riots on Tuesday night, prompting the Taoiseach to describe the violence as "medieval" and call for the Ireland‑Northern Ireland border to be closed. The incident, which resulted in a girl being injured and left non‑verbal, has reignited debate over the Common Travel Area and open borders. Authorities continue the investigation while lawmakers urge calm across the island.

Read more »

I had no choice but to seek private care at the Rotunda after years of misdiagnosisI owe my life and my son’s to the Rotunda

Read more »