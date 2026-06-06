Rotunda Hospital Defies Government Order on Private Care by Public-Only Consultants

The Rotunda Hospital refuses to comply with a Government directive to stop public-only consultants from treating private patients, challenging Sláintecare policy. The Health Minister and HSE threaten funding cuts as insurance companies deny claims.

The Rotunda Hospital , Ireland's largest and busiest maternity hospital, has escalated its confrontation with the Government over the controversial decision to allow public-only consultants to treat private patients on-site.

Despite a direct order from the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, the hospital's board held an extraordinary general meeting on Friday and refused to back down. The row centers on a key plank of the Sláintecare health reform policy, which aims to remove private practice from publicly funded hospitals. The Rotunda argues that allowing a small number of public-only consultants to offer private care is necessary to maintain the viability of private maternity services within the public system.

The Minister has cast doubt on the hospital's clinical indemnity insurance, the State-funded legal protection essential for operations, and suggested that the Rotunda may owe refunds to women who received private care from consultants on public-only contracts. The Health Service Executive has warned that it could trigger a contract process leading to funding being withheld or withdrawn.

The HSE has given the hospital until Monday to provide a detailed audit of private work carried out by public-only consultants, including revenue generated. In response, the Rotunda board has written to the Minister seeking a meeting to explain its rationale, emphasizing that its priority is ensuring every patient receives the best possible care regardless of public or private status. Insurance companies have already reacted.

VHI confirmed it will not process claims for private activity in a public hospital where consultants hold public-only contracts, and Laya Healthcare echoed that stance. The National Maternity Hospital has also sought a derogation from the Sláintecare policy. The standoff reflects a broader tension in Irish healthcare between the push for universal public care and the desire to maintain private options within public hospitals.

The Government insists that public-only contracts are binding and that the Rotunda lacks authority to override them, while the hospital views its decision as a matter of principle to preserve private maternity care. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for other hospitals and affect the future of consultant contracts across the country





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Rotunda Hospital Public-Only Consultants Private Care Sláintecare Maternity Healthcare

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