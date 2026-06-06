Rough Edges: exposing inequality on England's coast

Natasha Carthew's new book Rough Edges delves into the socio-economic struggles of Cornwall and coastal regions, challenging idealized images and highlighting generationally entrenched disadvantage through a blend of memoir and reportage.

Natasha Carthew 's ' Rough Edges ' presents a powerful exploration of Cornwall and coastal communities in England and Wales , challenging romanticized perceptions and exposing deep-rooted socio-economic inequalities.

The book moves beyond the typical imagery of surfers and fish shacks to portray a landscape marked by political neglect, economic hardship, and the harsh realities of volatile weather. Carthew weaves personal narrative with investigative journalism, grounding her account in lived experience while also incorporating statistics, reports, and interviews that highlight systemic injustices.

This approach sometimes overshadows her own story, making parts of the book feel dense, but when it balances personal and political, it becomes a compelling testament to self-determination and resilience. The coastline, she argues, is central to English political identity, yet abstract ideals like Brexit's promise to 'reclaim our seas' ring hollow against the backdrop of vacant holiday homes and temporary caravan parks occupied by the poor.

Carthew draws parallels between the disenfranchisement of coastal communities and the plight of migrants, suggesting that both are marginalized by a society that reduces them to 'vulnerable bodies.

' Her work calls for a reorientation-viewing places like Ireland not from a central capital outward, but from the coast inward-to rethink access, resources, and statehood itself. The recent opening of a 2,700-mile coastal path by King Charles III, while symbolizing public access, also underscores the Crown's ownership of half the coastline and the persistent gap between gestures and structural change.

'Rough Edges' offers an essential, alternate narrative that centers the voices often ignored in discussions of inequality





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Natasha Carthew Rough Edges Cornwall Coastal Communities Inequality Brexit Social Justice England Wales

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