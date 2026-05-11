The Round 2A and 2B draws will be held on Monday afternoon, following the weekend's matches. The draws are expected to determine the pairings in the Round 2 stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Premier kicked four wind-assisted two-pointers in the first half, with Seán O’Connor ’s brace added to scores by Micheál Freaney and Daithí Hogan . A dominant kick-out battle and clock management by Tipp allowed them to ultimately hold off a late comeback attempt, leaving Pat Spillane with just two scores to his name.

Meanwhile, Roscommon defeated Galway in the Connacht final, while Kerry secured their victory against Cork in the Munster final. Ronan Boyle and Eoghan McCabe scored for Roscommon and Carlow respectively, with two late goals from Carlow ultimately securing a thrilling 6-17 to 2-26 victory





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All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Draws Round 2 Pat Spillane Round 2A Round 2B Tipp Footballer's Association Seán O’Connor Micheál Freaney Daithí Hogan Ronan Boyle Eoghan Mccabe Roscommon Tipperary Carlow Galway Kerry Cork

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