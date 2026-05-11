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The O extquotesingle{}Moore county, having secured a thrilling victory over Wicklow, will make its presence felt in round 2A of the soccer competition. In what can be considered a high-stakes match-up, The O extquotesingle{}Moore will lock horns with London , who displayed exceptional fortitude by overcoming the formidable Waterford side.

These two contenders, each having emerged victorious from the opening round, will converge on this round, where their mettle and skills will be extensively tested. The Antrim province, on the other hand, will host the formidable challenge posed by Tipperary, adding to the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh will gracefully host the formidable Wexford province. A fascinating contest is brewing in the boiler rooms of the sporting arena, with Offaly facing the victor of Down and Leitrim. In round 2B, featuring the losing sides from the opening round, the stage is set for a captivating clash between Wicklow and Limerick, with the former hosting the match at home.

Another intriguing encounter will be the grand theatrical production that is Clare versus Longford, to be hosted by the former. In round 2B, we witness a retelling of the tale of Waterford versus Sligo, with the former vibrant with fans, and the latter seeking redemption for their loss. Another compelling spectacle is the showdown between Down and Leitrim, with the loser of this exhilarating contest scheduled to face the daunting task of meeting the formidable Carlow





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Round 2A Soccer Fixtures Preview Soccer Pecting Current Journalist Winnick London Antrim Offaly Antrim Tipperary Fermanagh Offaly Antrim Tipperary Fermanagh Offaly Antrim Tipperary Fermac Antipelow Fermac Antipelow Antipelow Fermac Antipelow

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