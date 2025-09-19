Roy Keane: 'Dunc Was Okay,' Sneaky Players Most Annoying

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane discusses the types of players he disliked most during his playing days, specifically disliking 'sneaky' players while acknowledging that Duncan Ferguson was not among them.

Roy Keane has revealed which type of players he disliked the most during his playing career, while also clearing the air regarding his relationship with Duncan Ferguson . Though both notorious for their on-field intensity and disciplinary records, Keane maintains that Ferguson was not among those he found irritating.

Ferguson, known for his combative style, holds the record for the most red cards received while playing for Everton, with eight dismissals, twice as many as his closest competitor, fellow Scotsman David Weir. Keane, who was shown a red card 13 times in his career (although he insists it was only a dozen), was asked on Sky Sports about the most annoying opponents he encountered. Micah Richards prompted a response regarding Ferguson. Keane, the 54-year-old from Cork, elaborated, saying, 'There's a few. I didn't like the sneaky ones. Obviously, I played in midfield, so I didn't mind people hitting me or me hitting them. It was when some people leaving kind of elbows (in). No, Dunc was okay. He is but I didn't think Duncan was sneaky like some of the others. It's the sneakiness that I didn't like. I don't mind lads hitting you. It's when lads were sneaky, they were the ones I kind of went after.',





