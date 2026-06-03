Roy Keane shares humorous anecdote about daughter Leah's laid-back approach to sports

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane has shared a humorous anecdote about his daughter Leah's approach to sports, highlighting their contrasting views on the importance of taking sports seriously.

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane has shared a humorous anecdote about his daughter Leah's approach to sports. Prior to Leah's marriage to Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis , Roy took to the We Are The Overlap podcast to recall a time when he was waiting for Leah to finish a netball match.

Leah, who is now 24, got into the car and Roy asked her if she had won the game. Leah's response was that she wasn't sure what the score was, leaving Roy shocked. The incident highlights Leah's laid-back approach to sports, which contrasts with her father's emphasis on taking sports seriously. Roy, who is a devoted father to five adult children, has spoken highly of his son-in-law Taylor, saying that he knows Taylor's interests are always at heart.

The Southampton player has also praised Roy's family, saying that they have done a 'really great job'. Taylor made his England debut in 2024, netting a goal in a 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Roy has been affectionate towards Leah on social media, nicknaming her 'number 4' and sharing a photo of himself dressed as Chase from the children's cartoon Paw Patrol.

Leah recently got married to Taylor in a ceremony at Kin House, Wiltshire, with Roy walking her down the aisle. The marriage marks the end of an era for Leah, as she posted a series of photographs on social media with the caption 'Last night as a Keane'





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Roy Keane Leah Keane Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton England National Football Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leah Keane marries Southampton defender Taylor Harwood Bellis in Wiltshire ceremonyLeah Keane, daughter of Roy Keane, wed Taylor Harwood Bellis in a countryside wedding, welcomed daughter Iris in December and anticipates a new season amid Southampton's Spygate fallout.

Read more »

Roy Keane's daughter Leah shares first photos from wedding to famous footballerLeah Keane married Southampton footballer Taylor Harwood-Bellis at a lavish UK countryside wedding over the weekend, and has now shared a glimpse inside their special day

Read more »

Celtic Managerial Race: Robbie Keane's Israel Past Sparks Fan Opposition Amid Talks with Dermond DesmondRobbie Keane is in contention to become Celtic's next manager, but his previous role with an Israeli club during the Gaza war has drawn criticism from a supporters group aligned with Palestine. Keane and Martin O'Neill are the leading candidates for the Parkhead job.

Read more »

Robbie Keane edging towards Celtic job after Desmond talksFormer Ireland striker Robbie Keane has reportedly emerged as Celtic's alternative choice for manager alongside Martin O'Neill, but his potential appointment has met with strong opposition from some supporters over his time at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Read more »