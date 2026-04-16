Roy Keane Slams Carrick's Use of Martinez Red Card as a Distraction from Poor Performance

Roy Keane criticizes Michael Carrick for deflecting from Manchester United's poor display against Leeds by focusing on Lisandro Martinez's red card, arguing the team was already 2-0 down.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has sharply criticized Michael Carrick , the current interim manager, for what he perceives as using Lisandro Martinez 's controversial red card against Leeds United as a convenient deflection from the team's lackluster performance. Martinez was dismissed for a hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a decision that ultimately means he will miss the crucial upcoming fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The referee, Paul Tierney, initially missed the incident but was prompted by VAR to review it, a sequence that incensed Carrick. Carrick, clearly frustrated, voiced his strong disapproval of the referee's decision in his post-match comments, labeling it as one of the worst he had witnessed this season. He even drew parallels to Harry Maguire's earlier sending off against Bournemouth, highlighting a perceived pattern of harsh officiating. However, Keane countered Carrick's outrage, emphasizing a critical point: Manchester United were already trailing 2-0 before Martinez received his marching orders. Speaking on The Overlap, Keane articulated his perspective: 'I can see why he gave it, but this idea of violent conduct, it is harsh. But they did it to (Michael) Keane, he was sent off at Everton a couple of months ago and that was the same type of scenario. He didn't really grab him but he got a red card for it, so. I think when they call it violent conduct that sounds a bit bizarre doesn't it? I am amazed after the game, United, everyone is angry at the sending off. You should be angry with the performance. Do you know what it is? It's like a distraction, the sending off. No, you were 2-0 down at the time. Be angry with the fist half where you can turn up for a game so slowly. It's like a distraction for everyone, 'We will talk about the sending off'. I can see why he sent him off, but this violent conduct seems a bit strange.' Despite their recent stumble against Leeds and a prior draw with Bournemouth, Manchester United managed to hold onto third place in the Premier League standings. However, this position is becoming increasingly precarious, with Aston Villa now drawing level on points with United in fourth place. Carrick's post-match statements did not hold back his disappointment with the officiating, a decision that will now leave him without both Maguire and Martinez for the upcoming trip to face Chelsea. He stated: 'That decision was one of the worst I've ever seen. He can throw his arms in Licha's face - and then he's sent off. Shocking. I don't even know what it looks like. It's not a pull, it's not a tug, it's not aggressive. He touches it and he gets sent off. Worse of all, he gets sent to overturn it, a clear and obvious error. Shocking. He is off balance and grappling. We have got to be careful where the game is going. It is a shocking decision, absolutely shocking.' Keane's intervention suggests a deeper concern that focusing solely on refereeing errors overshadows the fundamental performance issues plaguing the team





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Roy Keane Michael Carrick Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Leeds United

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