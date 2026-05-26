Roy Keane Takes Another Swipe at Bruno Fernandes

The Irish pundit seemingly criticizes Fernandes over his focus on individual records during the final day of the season, prompting the playmaker to fire back and apologize. Fernandes denies the allegations and has reached out to Keane via Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Roy Keane appears to have taken another swipe at Bruno Fernandes , sharing an Instagram story featuring the pointed message too much attention makes a donkey think he's a lion.

The dig comes as the pair's ongoing feud continues to simmer, with Fernandes firing back at the Irish pundit. The playmaker etched his name in Premier League history on the final day of the season, recording his 21st assist of the campaign. The remarkable tally puts him ahead of both Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, who had each managed 20.

Fernandes drew level with the duo during United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last week, but wasted no time in lambasting what he perceived as an unhealthy fixation with the assists record, branding it a circus act, suggesting the United skipper valued his personal tally above the team's results - allegations the Portuguese star has robustly denied.

Fernandes insisted he was open to criticism, but told the Diary of a CEO that what he didn't like was when people lie about things and this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said and luckily for me is everything on record I accept his criticism I accept that he might like me as a player or not like me as a person or not. But what I don't like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said.

That's the only thing I don't like. Keane seemed particularly animated on the Overlap while criticizing Fernandes, declaring how can your mindset of a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record he won't be winning trophies not with that mindset of the team. Monday evenings social media activity from Keane appeared to be his most recent contribution to the continuing dispute.

During his six year spell at Manchester Fernandes has secured just the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. This season Fernandes has claimed both the Football Writers Association men's Player of the Year honour and the Premier League Player of the Season accolade and hes now attempted to resolve matters with Keane Fernandes revealed he's reached out to former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer requesting the Irishman's contact details he explained I even asked Ole his number to text him to be honest to have a word with him to say that I don't mind the criticism I don't like when people lie about things that I say.

Because this is like it goes a little bit over the top of the things that I think are acceptable





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