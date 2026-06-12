Royal Ascot 2026: Irish Mirror's Ultimate Guide to Five Days of Flat Racing and Pageantry

Your comprehensive guide to Royal Ascot 2026 featuring daily racing pullouts, expert tips, and insights on horses, jockeys, and trainers.

Royal Ascot , the pinnacle of European Flat racing, returns from 16 to 20 June 2026, promising five days of elite competition, royal pageantry, and some of the deepest fields seen anywhere in the sport.

The Irish Mirror will be your indispensable companion throughout the festival, delivering daily pullouts packed with expert tips, comprehensive runner-by-runner analysis, and all the information you need to make the most of this iconic meeting. With 35 races across the five days, including eight Group 1 contests, the Berkshire showpiece once again cements its status as the focal point of the European summer racing calendar.

From the majestic opening of the Queen Anne Stakes to the stamina-sapping Gold Cup on Thursday, and the sprinting brilliance of the King's Stand Stakes, every session offers drama, skill, and the chance to witness history in the making. The Irish Mirror's racing team, with decades of combined experience, will bring you exclusive insights, backed by data and a deep understanding of form, to help you navigate the complexities of Royal Ascot's unique challenges.

The spotlight will inevitably fall on the powerhouse training yards of Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby, and the Gosden operation, whose horses traditionally peak for this meeting. Early ante-post discussions have highlighted several potential stars, including Talk Of New York for the St James's Palace Stakes, a race often seen as a stepping stone to greatness. For stayers, the Gold Cup remains the ultimate test, with contenders like Al Nayyir already being touted as possible winners.

The meeting also attracts international runners, with challengers from France, Ireland, and America adding a global flavour. In the jockey ranks, established stars such as Ryan Moore, who boasts a phenomenal Royal Ascot record, will be joined by Oisin Murphy, James Doyle, and William Buick. Buick, in particular, has an enviable strike rate on market leaders at the meeting, making him a key figure in the biggest races.

The Irish Mirror will profile every rider, offering insights into their strengths, recent form, and preferred tactics. Beyond the on-track action, Royal Ascot is a celebration of style, tradition, and social gathering. The Royal Procession each day, the magnificent hats and outfits, and the electric atmosphere in the grandstands and enclosures create an experience like no other.

The Irish Mirror will capture this spirit, with features on fashion trends, interviews with key figures, and behind-the-scenes stories from the stables and parade ring. For those unable to attend, our daily pullouts will serve as a virtual race card, with tips for each race, detailed form analysis, and selections from our team of experts. Whether you are a seasoned punter or a casual observer, our coverage aims to enhance your enjoyment of the meeting.

With unmissable racing pullouts every day of the festival, ensure you pick up your Irish Mirror from Tuesday June 16 until Saturday June 20, 2026, to make the most of Royal Ascot 2026. This year, more than ever, your favourite racing paper is your ultimate guide to the sport's greatest showpiece





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