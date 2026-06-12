Run To Freedom, an eight-year-old entire horse who won the Group 3 Abernant Stakes and placed in two Group 1 sprints, suffered a fatal injury during training ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Owner Godfrey Wilson and trainer Henry Candy are devastated by the loss of a horse who earned nearly £500,000 in prize money.

The racing community is in mourning following the tragic death of Run To Freedom , a talented sprinter who was being prepared for a bid at Royal Ascot next week.

The eight-year-old entire horse sustained a fatal injury during a routine training session at the Henry Candy yard in Kingston Warren, Oxfordshire. The news was confirmed by the stable on Thursday, casting a shadow over the upcoming meeting where Run To Freedom was set to contest the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Owner-breeder Godfrey Wilson, who campaigned the horse throughout his career, expressed his devastation, describing the horse as a once-in-a-lifetime character.

Run To Freedom had amassed nearly £500,000 in prize money over 31 starts, winning seven races and placing in several top-level contests. His finest moments came in defeat, finishing second in the Group 1 July Cup in 2023 and the Group 1 British Champions Sprint in 2022. Despite a three-year winless streak, the gelded entire never lost his zest for racing, and connections were rewarded this season when he won the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in April.

That victory was his first at group level and came at the age of eight, an unusual achievement for an entire horse who had often shown a mischievous streak. Trainer Henry Candy recalled the horse's personality, noting that he could be naughty and sometimes hold back, but on his day he was a genuine performer. The Abernant Stakes win was a emotional moment for Wilson, who had kept the horse in training out of loyalty and love.

Run To Freedom's death is a blow to the Candy yard, which had high hopes for the Jubilee Stakes. The six-furlong race was seen as a fitting target for a horse who had proven his class over the distance. Candy described the loss as heartbreaking, adding that the horse was in great form and the injury was completely unforeseen.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of tributes from jockeys, fellow trainers, and racing fans, who remember Run To Freedom as a gallant competitor who always gave his best. His final race, the Abernant Stakes, showcased his ability to lead from the front and hold off challengers, a testament to his enduring talent. The horse will be buried at the yard, and a memorial is planned at the Newmarket venue where he achieved his greatest success.

Run To Freedom's legacy extends beyond his racecourse achievements; he was a symbol of the enduring bond between owner and horse, proving that age is no barrier to glory. His passing leaves a void in the sprinting division, but his spirit will live on in the memories of those who witnessed his remarkable journey





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