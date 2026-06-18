Royal Ascot Ladies Day: Maura Higgins and Holly Willoughby Lead Fashion Parade

Day three of Royal Ascot, known as Ladies Day, showcased stunning fashion with Ireland's Maura Higgins and Holly Willoughby in all-white looks, as attendees dazzled in extravagant hats and bold designs.

Royal Ascot 's Ladies Day , the pinnacle of fashion at the prestigious horse racing event, dazzled attendees with an array of stunning outfits and extravagant headpieces.

Held on the third day of the meeting, which also featured the prestigious Gold Cup race, the event saw a remarkable display of style and elegance. Among the standout figures was Ireland's own Maura Higgins, who made a striking impression in an all-white ensemble. Her look featured a sharp, sleek headpiece that perfectly complemented her outfit, showcasing her flair for dramatic fashion.

Maura, who is set to compete on Dancing With The Stars America, captured the essence of the day with her bold and sophisticated appearance. English television presenter Holly Willoughby also opted for an all-white look, pairing it with her signature blonde hair and classic red lipstick, exuding timeless charm. The fashion at Royal Ascot is renowned for its grandeur, particularly in the realm of headwear. Hats at the event are not merely accessories but statements of personality and creativity.

The bigger, bolder, and more extravagant the hat, the more likely it is to turn heads. This year's racegoers did not disappoint, impressing thousands with a vibrant palette of colors, innovative textures, and daring designs. From oversized floral arrangements to sculptural marvels, the hats were a testament to the attendees' commitment to making a lasting impression. The atmosphere was electric as fashion enthusiasts and horse racing fans gathered to celebrate both sport and style.

The Gold Cup race, a highlight of the day, added an extra layer of excitement, but it was the fashion that truly stole the show. Influencers, celebrities, and fashion-forward individuals from around the world descended upon the Royal Ascot racecourse, creating a visual feast of sartorial splendor. Among the notable trends observed were bold primary colors, intricate lace details, and the continued popularity of wide-brimmed hats.

Many attendees chose to incorporate floral motifs into their outfits, either through their hats or dresses, paying homage to the summer season. Others opted for sleek, minimalist looks that emphasized clean lines and sophisticated silhouettes. The diversity of styles on display highlighted the inclusive and creative nature of the event, where personal expression is celebrated. Royal Ascot's Ladies Day has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, attracting global attention for its unique blend of high society, tradition, and cutting-edge fashion.

It serves as a platform for emerging designers and established fashion houses alike to showcase their creations. The event also supports charitable causes, with many participants using their platform to raise awareness for various issues. As the day drew to a close, the sense of community and shared appreciation for beauty and excellence was palpable.

The memories of the stunning outfits and the exhilarating races will linger long after the event has ended, inspiring future trends and cementing Royal Ascot's reputation as one of the world's most glamorous sporting events. For those unable to attend, the live broadcasts and social media coverage ensured that the excitement was accessible to a global audience, making Ladies Day a truly international celebration of fashion and sport





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