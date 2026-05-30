Royal Gardener Reveals Top Beginner-Friendly Plants for Summer Gardening

King Charles's former Head Gardener shares his top picks for easy, practical plants that are perfect for gardening beginners, including herbs, nasturtiums, Lily of the Valley, and Alchemilla Mollis.

Head Gardener to King Charles for over two decades, a leading horticultural expert has shared his recommendations for the easiest and most beginner-friendly plants perfect for starting a gardening journey this summer.

He emphasizes that beginning with utilitarian plants-those with practical uses-can make the process more rewarding by providing immediate, tangible benefits. Herbs such as thyme and rosemary are highlighted as excellent starter options because they are low-maintenance, require less water, attract pollinators, and enhance cooking. Thyme, for instance, comes in many varieties, flowers beautifully, and serves multiple culinary purposes. Another recommended plant is the nasturtium, an easy-to-grow seed that fills gaps enthusiastically.

Its flowers and leaves are edible, adding a peppery flavor to salads, and it often self-seeds, returning year after year with minimal effort. Lily of the Valley, particularly the standard Convallaria majalis, is praised for its incredible fragrance and reliability once established; it spreads steadily and is reportedly a favorite of the royals. Alchemilla Mollis is similarly championed for its ground-covering abilities, low water needs, environmental friendliness, and ease of division, allowing gardeners to propagate and share it.

These plants are ideal for novices because they demand little while offering aesthetic, practical, and ecological returns, making gardening accessible and enjoyable from the start





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Gardening Beginner Plants Herbs Thyme Rosemary Nasturtium Lily Of The Valley Alchemilla Mollis Summer Gardening King Charles Gardener Low-Maintenance Plants Planting Tips Horticulture

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