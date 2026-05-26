Royal Hibernian Academy Exhibition and Awards Celebrate Irish Art

The Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) exhibition and awards celebrate Irish art and support the careers of emerging and established artists. The exhibition features works by numerous artists, including Academy Members, invited artists, and those selected through the open submission process. The RHA awards recognize excellence across contemporary painting, sculpture, photography, drawing, and emerging practice, with over €42,500 in prize funding awarded this year.

The Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) exhibition supports both emerging and established artists , providing a significant platform for visibility, recognition and sales. It also offers an exceptional opportunity for first-time buyers and seasoned collectors alike to add to their collections.

The exhibition brings together Academy Members, invited artists and those selected through the highly competitive open submission process. This year, 4,890 artworks were submitted, with 435 works selected following two rigorous rounds of judging. The final exhibition spans all gallery spaces and includes works by numerous artists. In tandem with the exhibition, the coveted RHA awards celebrate excellence across contemporary painting, sculpture, photography, drawing and emerging practice, with more than €42,500 in prize funding awarded this year.

Robert Ballagh was awarded The 2026 RHA Gold Medal in recognition of his extraordinary artistic career and advocacy on behalf of Irish artists. Ballagh played a pivotal role in securing resale rights legislation for Irish visual artists and has remained one of the country's most influential cultural figures for over five decades.

Among the major award recipients announced were: Alana Barton, winner of the ESB Keating Award and Silver Medal for her work, and Niamh Swanton, recipient of the Emerging Photographic Artist Award for her outstanding contribution to the field. Five artists were also shortlisted for the prestigious Hennessy Craig / Homan Potterton Awards for painters under the age of 35, which together carry a future prize value of €40,000.

The shortlisted artists are Sian Costello, Ivica Purgar, Tom McLean, Alana Barton and Ben McCabe. Admission is always free at the RHA and the exhibition runs until August 9. There's also a summer programme of artist talks, family workshops and slow-looking tours with limited places, so booking can be made in advance. The RHA awards and exhibition are a testament to the academy's commitment to promoting Irish art and supporting the careers of emerging and established artists alike.

The event is a must-visit for anyone interested in contemporary art, with a diverse range of works on display and a chance to meet the artists and learn about their creative processes





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