Royal Wedding: Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Grand Ceremony

Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a private yet grand royal wedding attended by nearly all senior royals. The ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, was a celebration of love and royal tradition.

The small village of Kemble , near Cirencester in Gloucestershire , was the setting for a private yet grand royal wedding as Princess Anne 's son, Peter Phillips , tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling .

The ceremony at All Saints Church was attended by nearly all senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and the newly crowned King and Queen. The bride, dressed in a stunning white lace gown by Emilia Wickstead, was accompanied by her brother Nicholas, who walked her down the aisle in honor of their late father. The couple's daughters, Savannah, Isla, and Georgina, served as bridesmaids.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss as they drove off to their reception, with the royal family following suit. Notably absent were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have a strained relationship with the royal family. Princess Kate and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, both chose elegant outfits for the occasion, with Kate in a blush-colored Rouland Mouret dress and Sophie in baby blue.

The bride's bouquet featured a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, incorporating her favorite flower, lily of the valley





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Weddings Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Princess Anne King Queen Princess Of Wales Duke And Duchess Of Edinburgh Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie NHS Nurse All Saints Church Kemble Cirencester Gloucestershire

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