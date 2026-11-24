RTÉ and TG4 reveal the complete broadcast lineup for five senior GAA championships across football, hurling, and camogie, featuring key rematches and historic clubs in late November.

The Broadcasting Authority has confirmed a packed slate of five senior club championship matches for television audiences next weekend. The schedule spans across three distinct sports including football, hurling, and camogie, offering extensive coverage from major Irish broadcasters RTÉ and TG4. This weekend marks a significant period for Gaelic Athletic Association fans as historic clubs prepare for decisive championship encounters.

Ulster Hurling Rematch Between Portaferry and Slaughtneil

The action begins on Saturday evening with RTÉ broadcasting live from Armagh for the Ulster senior hurling final. The match features Portaferry from Down against Slaughtneil from Derry. This fixture represents a direct repeat of the 2024 final, which Slaughtneil successfully won. The Derry champions are now chasing a third successive title in this competition. Portaferry, seeking to reclaim glory, last won this specific title back in 2014. The broadcast will provide real-time coverage of this high-stakes clash between two established rivals.

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Connacht Football Showdown Features Castlebar Mitchels and Salthill-Knocknacarra

Following the Ulster final, TG4 commences its coverage on Sunday with the Connacht senior football final. The match pits Mayo's Castlebar Mitchels against Galway's Salthill-Knocknacarra. Both clubs bring significant historical weight to this encounter. Castlebar Mitchels last captured this Connacht title in 2015, while Salthill-Knocknacarra previously lifted the trophy back in 2005. This game serves as a critical benchmark for both Mayo and Galway's premier club sides as they aim to secure provincial supremacy.

Munster Hurling Final Brings Ballygunner to Tipperary Rivals

The GAA BEO broadcast continues later on Sunday with the Munster senior hurling final. The contest features title holders Ballygunner from Waterford against Tipperary's Thurles Sarsfields. Ballygunner enters the match as the reigning champions, looking to defend their crown. Thurles Sarsfields last competed in this decider in 2012, making this appearance a notable event for the Tipperary club. The rivalry between these two counties adds an extra layer of intensity to the championship decider.

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All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals Double Header in Carlow

Later in the day, an All-Ireland camogie semi-final double-header takes place in Carlow. The first match features Kilkenny's Dicksboro against Antrim's Dunloy. The second match sees Galway's Sarsfields face off against Cork's St Finbarr's. These matches represent the next stage for clubs that have dominated their respective provinces. St Finbarr's featured in the All-Ireland final last year, showcasing their continued elite status. Sarsfields won the final in 2024, while Dicksboro were the 2023 champions. This double header provides extensive exposure for camogie across multiple regions.

Broadcast Logistics and Viewer Access for November Events

The full schedule confirms the specific dates for these major sporting events. Saturday 28 November hosts the Ulster senior hurling final. Sunday 29 November includes the Connacht senior football final, the Munster senior hurling final, and the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals. Fans can tune into RTÉ for the opening evening fixture. TG4 and GAA BEO handle the remainder of the weekend's programming. This comprehensive coverage ensures that supporters of Down, Derry, Mayo, Galway, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Antrim, Galway, and Cork can watch their teams compete live.